Nasdaq Vilnius: MANDATE: Valstybes investicinis kapitalas is preparing for bond issuance and listing

UAB "Valstybes investicinis kapitalas", a company established and wholly owned by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania for the purposes to provide capital to KUB "Pagalbos verslui fondas" (translation: Business Support Fund) has mandated Luminor as a Sole Lead Manager and Arranger of its up to EUR 400 m EMTN programme. The EUR-denominated notes might be issued under a guarantee, expected to be provided by the Republic of Lithuania.