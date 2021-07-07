Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
07.07.2021 | 13:17
82 Leser
Nasdaq Vilnius: MANDATE: Valstybes investicinis kapitalas is preparing for bond issuance and listing

UAB "Valstybes investicinis kapitalas", a company established and wholly owned
by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania for the
purposes to provide capital to KUB "Pagalbos verslui fondas" (translation:
Business Support Fund) has mandated Luminor as a Sole Lead Manager and Arranger
of its up to EUR 400 m EMTN programme. The EUR-denominated notes might be
issued under a guarantee, expected to be provided by the Republic of Lithuania. 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN
OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION
WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS ALSO NOT ADDRESSED TO ANY PERSON WHO IS
A RETAIL CLIENT (AS DEFINED IN DIRECTIVE 2014/65/EU OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT
AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 15 MAY 2014 ON MARKETS IN FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND
AMENDING DIRECTIVE 2002/92/EC AND DIRECTIVE 2011/61/EC (RECAST)). 



UAB "Valstybes investicinis kapitalas" General Director Robertas Vyšniauskas

Tel: +370 659 38315
