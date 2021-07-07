• Microdose Psychedelic Insights' closes a seven figure round of seed financing

• Charlie Finnie joins Microdose Psychedelic Insights' Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, a privately held media company, announced today that it has closed a seven figure oversubscribed round, Charlie Finnie, Chief Executive Officer of Origin Therapeutics joins as a board member.

Investors in this round include Origin Therapeutics, Negev Capital and The Conscious Fund alongside a number of high profile sector angels. The proceeds will be used to accelerate the company's growing pipeline of unique offerings and extend the reach of its platform.

Patrick Moher, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights, said: "After celebrating one year as a profitable startup, we are thrilled to have received funding from a discerning investment syndicate for our seed round. I am delighted to welcome Charlie Finnie as the newest board member for Microdose. We are excited to have someone of his calibre join our team, and look forward to Origin Therapeutics' support as we begin our next chapter of growth."

Microdose works with an impressive group of global psychedelic medicine leaders, including scientists and researchers, investors and entrepreneurs, therapists and patients, government officials and media, all championing the growth of the psychedelic medicine industry.

With this funding round complete, Microdose is excited to launch their in-person events, having already successfully delivered 20 industry-leading virtual conferences. At this point the Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass series have hosted 300+ speakers, and 50+ sponsors, welcoming 12K+ people from 100+ countries around the world.

Next in the pipeline for Microdose is Wonderland: Miami, the premier destination event for the psychedelic industry. Wonderland is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

Richard Skaife, the Chair of Microdose and Founding Partner at The Conscious Fund: 'It's great to welcome a roster of the industry's leading investors to Microdose; I thank them for supporting the company's vision to deliver information, insights and high quality events. Whilst Microdose may have been created by The Conscious Fund its role as the leading business platform for psychedelic medicine means it's open to all. The support of not only The Conscious Fund in this financing round recognises that.'

Charlie Finnie, CEO of Origin Therapeutics and the newly appointed Microdose board member, added: "We are delighted to lead Microdose's recent financing round. The verdict from leading mental health experts is clear: psychedelics-based therapies can potentially improve billions of human lives. Microdose will help us chart the journey."

Ken Belotsky, Partner at Negev Capital, said: "We have been impressed by what the Microdose team accomplished in a short period of time and look forward to supporting their vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine.'

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine.

About The Conscious Fund

The USD$60 million fund has backed 20 of the leading companies in the sector and has incubated a number of ground breaking initiatives including The Psychedelic Medicine Association, the first psychedelic medicine SPAC, and Microdose. For further information, please visit www.theconscious.fund.

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics is an actively-managed investment issuer providing investors with a diverse exposure to the psychedelic industry, focused on companies with an exemplary management team and exponential growth profile. For further information, please visit https://originpsychedelics.com.

About Negev Capital

Negev Capital the USD$20+ million fund is in the battle against the current Mental Health Pandemic by investing in companies that develop novel drugs for psychiatric disorders based on psychedelic compounds. For further information, please visit https://negevcap.com/.

