Mittwoch, 07.07.2021
WKN: A2PWNN ISIN: SE0013382066 Ticker-Symbol: 9ZJ 
Frankfurt
07.07.21
09:16 Uhr
6,180 Euro
+6,180
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
07.07.2021 | 13:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: QleanAir Holding AB changes name to QleanAir AB (397/21)

As from July 9, 2021, QleanAir Holding AB will be listed under its new company
name, QleanAir AB. 

New company name:     QleanAir AB 
--------------------------------------
Unchanged short name:   QAIR    
--------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0013382066
--------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 186432   
--------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8
52800399.
