Nasdaq Stockholm AB: QleanAir Holding AB changes name to QleanAir AB (397/21)

As from July 9, 2021, QleanAir Holding AB will be listed under its new company name, QleanAir AB. New company name: QleanAir AB -------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: QAIR -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0013382066 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 186432 -------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 52800399.