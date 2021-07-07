The Leading Event Management Platform Launches New Free Plan and more at "Illuminate"

On the heels ofits second anniversary in June, Hopin, the leading all-in-one event management platform that enables immersive and interactive experiences from anywhere, announced today it is enhancing and expanding its event marketing suite with the acquisition of Attendify. Hopin also announced today several impactful company updates as part of Illuminate, a first-of-its-kind hybrid series bringing together thousands of professionals to highlight innovation in the events industry featuring guest speaker, Malala Yousafzai1, Nobel Laureate and Co-Founder of Malala Fund.

Johnny Boufarhat, CEO and Founder of Hopin, said: "As we continue to help our customers navigate a reshaped events industry, our focus remains on investing in Hopin's all-in-one platform, including augmenting it with intuitive marketing tools. With the addition of Attendify, our event marketing suite gets even better and we can deliver more meaningful tools to organizers that drive growth. And now, access to our platform is even easier, no matter the event budget. With our new free plan, anyone can create events, wherever they are."

Michael Balyasny, CEO and Founder of Attendify, said: "We are extremely proud to join the Hopin team with the shared goal of creating the best possible user experience in event technology. At Attendify, we've always believed not only in the power of events to bring people together to forge meaningful connections but also, in the massive potential that lies in unlocking event data to further enhance the attendee experience. Unifying our products and merging the minds of our talented teams will be invaluable to our customers."

Hopin Announces Fifth Acquisition in the Past Year

Hopin has acquired Attendify, an integrated event marketing platform, to enhance Hopin's offerings with an emphasis on helping organizers better market their events and grow their audiences. Founded in 2011 by Michael Balyasny, Attendify's intuitive and data-driven technology and talented team will be significant additions to Hopin's all-in-one platform so it can empower organizers with the elevated tools they need to reach more audiences.

Attendify's impressive products will enhance Hopin's portfolio in several ways including Audience CRM which will soon be introduced on Hopin as a comprehensive, attendee data platform that will automatically capture engagement, identify intent signals and use event data to drive growth. With Audience CRM, event organizers will have a 360 degree engagement database in order to understand which attendees visited a sponsor, voted in a poll or engaged with a session. These powerful surfacing intent capabilities help organizers understand audiences and keep them coming back for more. Additionally, Attendify will allow Hopin to soon introduce Campaign Manager so event marketers can leverage a powerful email engine to drive registrations, get important information out to registrants, and engage audiences between programs.

Hopin Launches Free Event Management Plan

As part of its mission to make the world feel smaller and more connected, Hopin has launched a new plan so that anyone can create an event for free. Hopin's free plan unlocks access to organize smaller gatherings of up to 100 people invited by the organizer and delivers a user-friendly experience for events lasting up to two hours. This free plan opens Hopin up to anyone looking to create immersive experiences for small webinars, internal meetings, meetups, personal events and everything in between. Organizers can activate audience interaction with networking, Q&A, polls, and whiteboarding, amongst other exciting features. See more about the free plan at hopin.com/lp/free-plan.

First GoFundMe Integration For Seamless In-event Donations and Social Impact Now Live On Hopin

Hopin and GoFundMe are partnering to make it easier for companies, conference organizers, and Hopin users to incorporate social impact into their events and engage audiences with an in-event donation experience. As part of the partnership, Hopin organizers will be able to select a GoFundMe fundraiser, charity or GoFundMe Cause to add to their event. Hopin and GoFundMe will work together to surface important causes and fundraising opportunities for organizers as they set up their events.

For the Illuminate event, Hopin has chosen to support GoFundMe's Learning and Education Cause, and today's attendees will be able to experience the new integration first hand with the opportunity to donate to the fund that helps give teachers and students the tools they need to find success in the classroom and create brighter futures. Hopin will match all donations made during the event up to $5,000 (USD). By coming together, Hopin and GoFundMe hope to make it easier for companies and organizers to make a difference and engage audiences in a new and meaningful way.

Hopin Launches First Global Brand Campaign

During Illuminate, Hopin will also reveal a look at its first-ever global brand campaign, set to debut on July 12 via print and digital advertising as well as out-of-home in San Francisco, New York, and London. The global campaign was created in partnership with Bokeh, a SF-based creative agency, and will set the creative benchmark for the brand's advertising efforts going forward. The 360° approach distinguishes the Hopin brand and emphasizes the product's ease-of-use while reinforcing human connection and engagement as critical components of exceptional event experiences. Through bold designs and clever copy, Hopin brings attendees closer together whether 6 feet, 6 miles, or 6 continents apart through immersive hybrid, in-person and virtual events. Get a sneak peek of the campaign, here.

Hopin's First-Of-Its Kind Hybrid Event Series: Illuminate

Boufarhat will share more about these exciting milestones today during Illuminate, Hopin's hybrid event series that brings together industry leaders to spotlight innovation and the future of events. Attendees will also be treated to "A Conversation with Malala" and in this special interview moderated by Hopin CMO, Anthony Kennada, the Nobel Laureate will talk about her life and how participating in corporate events can drive impact and change in the world. Thousands of professionals will gather to hear additional live sessions with events, marketing, and community leaders from Salesforce, Pinterest, Gap Inc., Gainsight, and more. Illuminate has been created in collaboration with Marriott International, Catapult, GoFundMe and encore and with sponsors Prezi, Sendoso, snapbar, KUDO and HubSpot.

Since the beginning of 2020, Hopin has scaled from six to more than 700 employees in 45 countries and grown from a few hundred event creators utilizing Hopin to more than 100,000+ organizations and millions of attendees showing up each month. Since February of last year, Hopin has raised more than $565 million in Series A-C funding.

About Hopin

Founded in 2019, Hopin enables brands and communities to create all-in-one, live experiences. Through its platform, attendees can learn, interact, and connect with people from anywhere in the world. With Hopin, anyone can create live virtual, hybrid and in-person events that are made highly interactive and immersive. Hopin acquired StreamYard, a leading video streaming studio, in 2020 and acquired Streamable, jamm as well as Boomset and Attendify in 2021. Hopin is a remote-first company headquartered in London, with employees in 45 countries. Learn more at hopin.com.

____________________

1 Arrangements for the appearance of Malala Yousafzai made through Greater Talent Network, LLC, New York, NY

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005314/en/

Contacts:

Lindsey Latham

Hopin

press@hopin.com