ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Announces New Title Released to Google Play Store

Big Swish has already been downloaded 10,000 times since its recent release

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY | OTC PINK:EPYFF | FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced it has new basketball games approved for Google Play Store. Big Swish has already been downloaded over 10,000 times and is the fastest growing ePlay download - growing at over 84% per week. Last month, the company announced it has surpassed 100,000 downloads of game titles featuring Howie Mandel. Big Swish has already accelerated overall download performance for the company. Today, the company can announce that it took 100 days to reach 100,000 downloads and 107 days to reach 125,000 downloads. Further acceleration is expected as additional marketing, cross-marketing, even more new titles, and new monetization channels are layered into early success.

Big Swish for Google Play is already ePlay's # 6 most downloaded game following #1 Outbreak for Play, #2 an augmented reality basketball title, SwishAR for App Store, #3 and #4 Howie Go Viral for App Store and Play and #5 Swish AR for Play. Last week, the company announced, just three of eleven ePlay titles served up nearly 95,000 ePlay downloads as the company looks to take this marketing success and apply it to game apps already available such as ePlay's eSports (ES) series and upcoming titles Fan Freak and Klocked.

"ePlay has an aggressive strategy for its upcoming app releases," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "The Big Swish mini basketball game for Google Play is an important component in our cross-marketing sports and esports program which includes Big Shot Basketball, Howie's Games, Klocked and Fan Freak."

Last week the company also released its second beta of Klocked augmented reality running app. New courses and features continue to be added as the company builds community from early access sign-ups. The website at Klocked.me continues to accept early access participants. Race organizers , charities , and brands are also eligible for early access to see how Klocked can help their organizations drive human performance, donations, and revenues.

ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds include Howie Mandel's Howie's Games , Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball , and ePlay's running app, Klocked .

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's eSports (ES) games and Fan Freak app bring fantasy sports, single-game sports betting, and mobile gaming together for users to build epic streaks, compete head-to-head, and compete for cash.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS / Android

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

