First North Iceland: New share for trading: Fly Play hf.

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Fly Play hf.'s request for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Iceland. The shares will be admitted to trading on 9 July 2021. Short name: PLAY Number of shares: 700.000.000 ISIN code: IS0000032936 Round Lot: 1 share Order book ID: 229790 ADT Value: 30.000.000 ISK Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Company Identity Number: 660319-0180 Market: First North Iceland / 101 Tick Size Table: Other Equities, ISK / 227 MIC Code: FNIS ICB Classification Industry 40 Consumer Discretionary Subsector 40501010 Airlines