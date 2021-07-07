Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021
GlobeNewswire
07.07.2021 | 14:05
First North Iceland: New share for trading: Fly Play hf.

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Fly Play hf.'s request for admission to trading
on Nasdaq First North Iceland. 

The shares will be admitted to trading on 9 July 2021.

Short name:        PLAY           
Number of shares:     700.000.000       
ISIN code:        IS0000032936       
Round Lot:        1 share         
Order book ID:      229790          
ADT Value:        30.000.000 ISK      
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%            
Static Volatility Guard  15%           
Company Identity Number: 660319-0180       
Market:          First North Iceland / 101
Tick Size Table:     Other Equities, ISK / 227
MIC Code:         FNIS           

 ICB Classification

Industry  40 Consumer Discretionary
Subsector 40501010 Airlines
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
