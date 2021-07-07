Atos International: Pierre Fabre chooses Atos OneCloud to support its ambitions in digital transformation, cybersecurity and decarbonization

Paris, France, July 7, 2021 - Pierre Fabre, a pharmaceutical and dermocosmetics group, has selected Atos to handle its secure, decarbonized digital transformation. As part of this jointly developed project, Pierre Fabre will initiate a multi-cloud strategy based on the one-stop shop offered by Atos OneCloud. The Pierre Fabre Group will gain access to an infrastructure and wide range of services which meet its strict requirements in terms of security and compliance, operational excellence, and decarbonization.

"Digital is at the heart of Pierre Fabre's global transformation strategy and it will be key to our future success. Atos has become our trusted partner in meeting these challenges, not only for its technological excellence, but also for its values of social and environmental responsibility, which are particularly important to our Group. At the same time, its European origins are a guarantee of security, allowing us to access cutting-edge digital technology without sacrificing our sovereignty," said Olivier Siegler, CIO Pierre Fabre.

The transformation plan developed by Atos for Pierre Fabre is based on three key areas:

Security and compliance: As the leading company in security services in Europe and second leading company in security services worldwide, Atos will provide its expertise and cybersecurity solutions to Pierre Fabre, ensuring that it has full control over all its data, even the most sensitive. Atos's pragmatic approach targets data flow according to the principle of "security by design," allowing operational teams to easily conduct projects in compliance with the company's security policy. At the same time, as a founding member of Gaia-X, Atos provides a guarantee of compliance with the upcoming Gaia-X framework and other European data protection regulations.

Operational excellence: Through the transformation program implemented by Atos, Pierre Fabre's Digital Acceleration & Information System (DAIS) department will become a true partner to the business teams, focusing on their needs and productivity. In order to accomplish this, DAIS will implement automation and artificial intelligence solutions in order to accelerate incident resolution. Furthermore, Atos Technology Framework-a suite of standardized tooling-will contribute to infrastructure management and the running of applications. At the same time, Atos will provide Pierre Fabre with 24/7 support in France and internationally. What's more, through its cloud orchestration platform, Atos will give Pierre Fabre access to its private cloud as well as to a wide catalog of multi-cloud services (OVH.cloud and Microsoft Azure in particular), accessible through a unified portal.

Decarbonization: Atos has made a contractual commitment to reduce Pierre Fabre's carbon footprint using technology, through the implementation of a Decarbonization Level Agreement (DLA). To fulfill this commitment, Atos will use its decarbonized digital solutions and the the optimization of its network of energy-efficient data centers.

"We are delighted to continue our longstanding, trustful partnership with Pierre Fabre, on this key project. With our Atos OneCloud initiative, which involves all major Cloud providers, Pierre Fabre will be able to adopt a secure, neutral approach to the Cloud, which will support the company's changing needs. Capitalizing on our cooperation with leading international pharmaceutical groups, our in-depth knowledge of the healthcare sector is an asset that will enable us to anticipate our customer's current and future requirements," explains Yannick Tricaud, Head of Southern Europe, Atos.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SEis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net



About Pierre Fabre

Pierre Fabre is the world's 2nd largest dermo-cosmetic laboratory, the 2nd largest privately-owned pharmaceutical group in France and the leader in non-prescription products sold in pharmacies in France. Its portfolio includes several medical franchises and international brands such as Pierre Fabre Oncology, Pierre Fabre Dermatology, Eau Thermale Avène, Klorane, Ducray, René Furterer, A-Derma, Naturactive and Pierre Fabre Oral Care.

In 2020, Pierre Fabre achieved €2.3 billion in revenues, 65% of which was generated internationally. The group has always been based in the Occitanie region of France and manufactures more than 95% of its products in France. It employs nearly 10,000 people worldwide and distributes its products in some 130 countries.

Pierre Fabre is 86% owned by the Pierre Fabre Foundation, a foundation recognized as being of public interest, and secondarily by its employees through an employee shareholding plan.

In 2020, Ecocert Environment assessed for the second consecutive year the Group's social and environmental responsibility approach according to the ISO 26000 standard for sustainable development and confirmed the award of the "Excellence" level.

For more information, visit www.pierre-fabre.com, @PierreFabre

Laboratoires Pierre Fabre: our purpose

Every time we innovate to help each person live better…

Every time we repay nature for her treasures...

Every time we share the fruit of our efforts with those working and living beside us...

Every time the Pierre Fabre Foundation improves access to health care for those most in need…

Every time we care for a single person, we make the whole world better.

