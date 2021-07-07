PubMatic, Inc.: PubMatic To Host Global Summit - Envision: What's Next For Addressability

Keynote Speakers Include Scott Galloway, Benedict Evans, and Kim Portrate

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 07, 2021. The event will stream more than 25 continuous hours of content for brands and publishers around the world, putting addressability in the spotlight. Envision is open to the public and will take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) and ending at 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) in the U.S.



Envision attendees can join sessions featuring more than 120 speakers, including industry leaders, experts, thinkers and dreamers from around the world, to discuss this pressing issue and debate the various paths to success. Keynote speakers include media analyst Benedict Evans; Scott Galloway, Professor of Marketing at NYU School of Business and serial entrepreneur; and Kim Portrate, CEO of ThinkTV.

The event will focus on what the digital advertising community needs to do in order to build a stronger, more sustainable, addressable advertising ecosystem. With cookie deprecation and other seismic shifts disrupting the landscape, buyers and sellers are testing alternative approaches to drive the privacy-centric, data-driven advertising of the future.

"People are ready to build for their own sustainable future, and that requires a focus on audience addressability across critical digital advertising channels. This event brings the best minds together to discuss the right approach for addressability at scale -- now and for the future," said Rajeev Goel, CEO and Co-Founder, PubMatic. "Our role as an independent technology provider for publishers and brands gives us a unique perspective on how to create a balanced, thriving and privacy-centric ecosystem. I'm thrilled to kick off the event with so many fantastic speakers and attendees from across the digital advertising ecosystem."

Google's shifting timeline for Chrome cookie deprecation highlights the need for the open internet to find sustainable solutions in the best interests of all ecosystem participants, including consumers. PubMatic is investing heavily behind building for the future of audience addressability, and as of March 31, 2021, the majority of revenue on the PubMatic platform had alternative identifiers to the third-party cookie and Apple's IDFA. The company believes the path to audience addressability will not be one-size-fits-all and views a portfolio approach to addressability as the most effective and balanced path forward for the advertising ecosystem, delivering superior monetization to publishers, increased ROI for buyers, and strong data protections for all.

Global industry leaders speaking at Envision: What's Next for Addressability, include:

Americas:

Sandro Catanzaro, Head of Publisher Ad Services Strategy, Roku

Nadalie Dias, Chief Strategy Officer, m/Six

Ravi Kandikonda, SVP, Integrated Marketing, Zillow

Arun Kumar, Global Chief Data and Marketing Technology Officer, IPG & CEO, Kinesso

Peter Naylor, VP of Sales, Americas, Snap Inc.

Janelle Stalker, SVP, 360 Strategy, Publicis Media

Ashley Swartz, CEO, Furious Group



EMEA:

Benedict Evans, Media Analyst

Andrea Di Fonzo, CEO, Zenith Italy Srl

Gabrielle Heyman, Head of Global Ad Sales, Zynga

Greg Hoffman, Global Brand Leader and Founder of Modern Arena

Jo Holdaway, Chief Data & Marketing Officer, Independent Digital News & Media Ltd

Gemma Spence, Chief Commerce Officer, PHD Worldwide

Duncan Wardle, Former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Walt Disney Company



APAC:



Yun Yip, Managing Director APAC, HYP

Suzie Cardwell, General Manager, Data & Ad Product News Corp Australia

Adam Ferrier, Founder & Consumer Psychologist, Thinkerbell

Mark Frain, CEO, Foxtel Media

Chan Liu, General Manager, Global Internet Business, Xiaomi

Eugene Lee, Regional Marketing Director (Asia), McDonald's

Brent Smart, Chief Marketing Officer, IAG

Gai Le Roy, CEO, IAB Australia



Click here to register for the event and view the agenda.

