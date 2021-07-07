The launch was introduced by Giovanni Toti, Governor of the Liguria Region, followed by an exclusive concert from Italian singer-songwriter, Giovanni Caccamo

A sustainable partnership between Helbiz, IrenGo and Telepass

The service will cover the areas of Portofino, Paraggi, Punta Pedale, Santa Margherita Ligure and Rapallo

50 shared MiMoto electric mopeds now available to residents and visitors

Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: GRNV) today announced a partnership with IrenGo and Telepass to deploy 50 MiMoto electric mopeds throughout Portofino, Santa Margherita Ligure, Rapallo, Paraggi and Punta Pedale. As the first and only operator in the Ligurian area, this partnership will bring micro-mobility and sustainable transportation solutions to the local community. To celebrate the launch, the companies welcomed the Governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, to introduce the services to the city, followed by an exclusive concert by Italian singer-songwriter, Giovanni Caccamo.

This partnership is bound by each of the companies' commitment to environmental sustainability, and the MiMoto service provides a practical, economical and green method of shared transportation to quickly move from one point to another. The service is accessible through the MiMoto app, available for iOS and Android. E-mopeds can be found and booked through the application interface, with rides costing €0.35 per minute, €14.90 per hour or €59 for the whole day. Each e-moped can hold two passengers, and is equipped with two helmets, sanitizer, disposable hygienic caps and self-drying helmet foam for riders to access before and after each trip.

"Micro-mobility solutions encourage the reduction of traffic and emissions in Tigullio and have proven over the last year to be a great success," said President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti. "We are pleased to bring the e-mopeds back to the area, one that is so important for tourism in our region. We strive to implement green and environmentally friendly policies, and through the use of electric vehicles Liguria will continue to be at the forefront."

"Through its effectiveness, practicality and sustainability, MiMoto is the perfect service for transportation between the cities that overlook the Gulf of Tigullio," said Matteo Tanzilli, Head of Institutional Relations at Helbiz. "There is no better solution to facilitate short and medium-range travel in popular tourist areas that also allows a reduction in traffic congestion."

"This partnership continues to position us as leaders in the mobility sharing services sector across Liguria," said Gianluca Bufo, CEO of Iren Luce Gas e Servizi. "We are proud to be a provider of 100% green energy produced in the group's hydroelectric plants. In addition, we have decided to convert all of our domestic supplies into green energy at no additional cost for new and existing customers across the city. This way, we can help the environment from our homes, while also experiencing our cities in a fun, safe and sustainable way."

"Telepass has chosen MiMoto to integrate the electric moped sharing mobility service into its Telepass Pay app, a digital platform of integrated services that continues to grow," said Luca Daniele, CEO of Telepass Pay. "Our mission is to ease people's lives through a new mobility experience, and this partnership with MiMoto allows shared mobility for sustainable, easy and fast transportation. We are aligned with the urban electric mobility provider that contributes to making the city more livable and less congested by traffic, to bring all of these advantages to the large tourist area of Portofino and the Gulf of Tigullio.

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in nearly 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Miami, Milan and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. In Q1 2021, Helbiz Inc announced a merger with SPAC GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), resulting in it becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq upon completion.

ABOUT TELEPASS

Telepass Group was born in 2017 with the aim to create an integrated system for mobility both in an urban and extra-urban contest. Today, Telepass is an ecosystem that offers to individuals and businesses a growing selection of solutions, even in digital mode, for a flexible, safe and sustainable mobility. A pioneer of mobility committed to facilitate the freedom of movement to people, expanding its offer, investing in state-of-the-art startups and ensuring the access to its services in Europe. So that every travel is an experience without borders. www.telepass.com

ABOUT IREN

Iren is a multi-utility company operating in the sectors of electricity, gas, district heating, environmental services, integrated water services and technological services for public administrations. The group operates in a multi-regional area with over 8,600 employees, a portfolio of approximately 1.9 million customers in the energy sector, nearly 2.8 million inhabitants served in the integrated water cycle and more than 3 million inhabitants in the environmental cycle. Iren is a holding company with headquarters in Reggio Emilia and operating hubs in Genoa, Parma, Piacenza and Turin. Iren Luce Gas e Servizi, the commercial name of Iren Mercato S.p.a., is the business unit of the Iren Group that manages commercial activities for customers of all segments, both private individuals and companies. The supply chain includes procurement, sale and post-sales customer management. IrenGO is the business line dedicated to e-mobility that pursues its strategic lines of development, namely transversal innovation, environmental awareness, value-added investments and a customer-resident focus. It offers complete zero-emission mobility solutions for families, companies, small and medium enterprises and public administrations.

