Tantalus' TRUScan technology now supports Neptune's R900(R) System data

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems Holding (TSX: GRID) today announced a technology license agreement with Neptune Technology Group whereby the radio frequency protocol of Neptune's R900® System water endpoint will be integrated onto the Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet®). Tantalus and Neptune further agreed that Tantalus may now offer Neptune R900 water meter data collection and presentment of consumption data to multi-commodity utilities supporting electricity and water throughout North America.

The integration of Neptune's R900 water endpoint onto Tantalus' communication network is another example of how Tantalus' TRUScan technology provides increasing flexibility to multi-commodity utilities by leveraging one smart grid platform that is capable of accessing data from a variety of electric, water and gas meters with differing communication protocols. Through the combined offering, utilities will gain access to daily water consumption data and critical alarms from Neptune R900 devices to improve the efficiency and reliability of delivering water through a utility's distribution system. Additionally, utilities will be able to access water meter data from R900 endpoints through their existing TUNet head-end and CIS systems driving further operating synergies across multiple departments within a utility.

"The integration and support for Neptune's market leading R900 technology with Tantalus' TUNet smart grid platform provides multi-commodity utilities with an ideal option to access daily water consumption data as well as water leak and no-flow condition detection," said Neptune's Vice President of Marketing, Chuck Brunson.

"Expanding our offering to water departments through a partnership with Neptune, which is a market-leading provider of water management solutions, further demonstrates our commitment to delivering purpose-built solutions designed to improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of the utilities we serve," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus Systems. "Improved visibility into the flow and consumption of water from Neptune's water endpoints through the Tantalus platform creates a compelling value proposition that will deliver economic benefits and environmental stewardship to the communities served by our joint customers."

About Tantalus

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements.

About Neptune Technology Group

Neptune is a technology company that has served water utilities across North America since 1892. Neptune makes water consumption data actionable by providing effective measurement tools, networks, software, and services designed for the business of water. Whether solving critical business issues, supporting our community, or helping establish access to clean water, we stay true to our heritage while driving industry change. Neptune has a passion for serving water utilities. We deliver innovative solutions as a water utility's most valued partner and will connect water utilities with what's next in water. For additional information, visit www.neptunetg.com.

Forward Looking Statement:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the development, functionality, effectiveness and adoption of the TRUScan technology and its integration with Neptune metering products, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this new release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

