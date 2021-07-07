Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - VOLATUS CAPITAL CORP. (TSXV: VC) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), announces that Mr. Michael Collins has resigned from his position as chief executive officer ("CEO") of the Company and has appointed Fred Tejada to take his place. Mr. Collins will focus on running Crest Resources Inc., where is he is the CEO, and its subsidiaries. Mr. Collins will remain as a director of the Company.

Mr. Tejada is a professional geologist, registered in British Columbia. He has over 35 years of international mineral industry experience and has a proven track record, working with both major and junior mining and exploration focused organizations. He is currently CEO and a director of Kalo Gold Holdings Corp. Mr. Tejada was Country Manager for Phelps Dodge Exploration Corporation in the Philippines and previously Vice President for Exploration of Panoro Minerals Ltd., where he directed resource drilling of its two major porphyry copper projects in Peru, and Tirex Resources Ltd. He was involved in the exploration of the Trend and the Belcourt Saxon coal projects in Northeast British Columbia. Mr. Tejada has been involved in various stages of exploration from project generation to mine site exploration and has experience in both underground and open pit geology. Mr. Tejada is also a director of several junior mining companies based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Company plans to advance the JD Project which hosts the Finn Gold Deposit along with other known gold targets on the property. Together with the Belle Project, the Company holds over 15,000 hectares of prime exploration ground in the Toodoggone District in north-central British Columbia located immediately north of the Lawyers Project of Benchmark Metals. The Company is planning to conduct exploration work consisting of geophysical survey, both airborne and ground-based, sampling and mapping and potentially a fall drill program at JD. The company envisions the start of field programs in early August.

Chafika Eddine has stepped down from the board of directors to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank her for her hard work in the development of the company and wish her well in her future endeavors.

About Volatus Capital Corp.

Volatus is focused on exploration and development of resources in gold and copper in the Toodoggone District of Central British Columbia as well as Magnesite in South Australia and battery metals that have strong demand profiles in the growing green economy.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Michael Collins, P. Geo, Director of Volatus, and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

On behalf of Volatus Capital Corp.

Fred Tejada

President and CEO

Volatus Capital Corp.

For more information contact, please contact Volatus at 604-819-2709.

