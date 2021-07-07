Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. (TSXV: PKT) (OTC: PKTEF) ("Parkit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced (see press release dated June 28, 2021) arm's length purchase of 415 Legget Drive, Ottawa, Ontario (the "Property").

Ottawa Property Purchase

The Property is currently 200,000 square feet of flex and industrial space on approximately 18 acres of land. Along with repositioning the property to take advantage of industrial demand, the Company will look to expand the Property by adding at least 150,000 additional square feet of industrial space (the "Expansion").

Steven Scott, the Chair of Parkit, states, "The acquisition adds another urban industrial property in the growing Ottawa market. The Property provides a valuable expansion opportunity and optionality in the future."

The purchase price of $24,500,000 plus customary closing costs was satisfied through funds on hand.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key markets in Canada, with a focus on the Greater Toronto Area+ ("GTA+"), Ottawa and Montreal, to complement its parking assets across the United States. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT).

For more information, please contact Mr. Carey Chow, Mr. Iqbal Khan or Mr. Steven Scott:

Investor Relations

Contact Number: 1-888-627-9881

Email: ir@parkitenterprise.com

