Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated product line of hemp infused tinctures, topicals, oil and capsules. The Company also announced that it has entered into two new distribution agreements with a network of pain management clinics, pharmacies and dispensaries to immediately begin marketing and selling its new product line.

This initial launch will focus on the Company's line of hemp-infused products which do not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component found in cannabis. These high-quality formulations will continue to also be available online at https://greengrotech.com/shop/ as the Company focuses on building its market presence through the expansion of its distribution network across the nation.

"We are excited to offer consumers new and innovative hemp-infused products across a variety of delivery methods," said Tom Schaefer, Chief Executive Officer of CBD Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. "Our new product line will be available across a network of independent retailers in California and Arizona and help drive future revenue growth while building GreenGro's brand recognition."

About GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC:GRNH) is a vertically integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the green industries. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the green market through a combination of three operating divisions: CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures and GenoBreeding. Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model.

