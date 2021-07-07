Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Die neue "Cash Cow"!? Aktienkurs steigt und steigt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 471827 ISIN: IE0033024807 Ticker-Symbol: UN6A 
Frankfurt
07.07.21
08:00 Uhr
12,320 Euro
-0,160
-1,28 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
07.07.2021 | 14:37
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: UDG Health

DJ Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: UDG Health 

Zürcher Kantonalbank (IRSH) 
Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: UDG Health 
07-Jul-2021 / 14:05 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6Ap19 
 
 
FORM 8.3 
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
 
 1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                         Zürcher Kantonalbank 
Company dealt in                                 UDG Health 
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Ordinary Shares 
Date of dealing                                 6.7.2021 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS a. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
                       Long      Short 
                       Number 1.19 (%) Number  (%) 
                       3'011'024 
(1) Relevant securities 
 
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
                       3'011'024 
Total 
 b. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
Class of relevant security:         Long     Short 
                       Number  (%) Number  (%) 
(1) Relevant securities 
 
 
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 
 
 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
Total Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) a. Purchases and sales 
 
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) 
 b. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit 
e.g. CFD   (Note 6)       (Note 7)           (Note 5) 
 c. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities i. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
Product name, Writing, selling,  Number of securities to        Type, e.g.        Option money paid/ 
       purchasing, varying which the option relates   Exercise American,     Expiry received per unit 
e.g. call   etc.         (Note 7)           price  European etc.   date  (Note 5) 
option 
 ii. Exercising 
Product name, 
         Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) 
e.g. call option 
 d. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) 
Nature of transaction             Price per unit 
                    Details 
(Note 8)                    (if applicable) (Note 5) 
Title transfer collateral arrangement 
                    +3'728  n/a 
 Ap21 2.      OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) /NO 

Date of disclosure                        07.07.2021 
Contact name                           Matthias Nänni 
Telephone number                         +41442923278 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: RET - UDG Health 
TIDM:     IRSH 
LEI Code:   165GRDQ39W63PHVONY02 
Sequence No.: 115897 
EQS News ID:  1216234 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216234&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2021 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

UDG HEALTHCARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.