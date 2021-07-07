Announcement to the Creditors in Relation to the General Mandate Granted to the Board to Repurchase H-Shares and D-Shares

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 07 July 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) recently published an announcement to the Creditors in Relation to the General Mandate Granted to the Board to Repurchase H-Shares and D-Shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in accordance with the applicable trading rules in China.

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. convened the 2020 Annual General Meeting, 2021 Second A-Share Class Meeting, 2021 Second D-Share Class Meeting and 2021 Second H-Share Class Meeting on 25 June 2021 at which Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.'s Resolution on the General Meeting to Grant a General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Decide to Repurchase Not More Than 10% of the Total Number of H-Shares of the Company in Issue and Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.'s Resolution on the General Meeting to Grant a General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Decide to Repurchase Not More Than 10% of the Total Number of D-Shares of the Company in Issue were passed after consideration and approval, granting the rights to the Board of the Company or the Chairman and its authorized person(s) to decide to repurchase H-Shares and/or D-Shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of H-Shares and/or D-Shares of the Company in issue. If the Board of the Company and relevant parties exercise the repurchase on the basis of above mandate, according to the relevant requirements, the Company will cancel the repurchased H-Shares and/or D-Shares by law, and the registered capital of the Company will be reduced accordingly. In compliance with the relevant requirements under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association, the Company hereby announces as follows:

All legal creditors of the Company are entitled to submit a claim for creditors' rights against the Company since the date of publication of this announcement (i.e., 6 July 2021). Creditors of the Company may require the Company to repay the debts or to provide corresponding guarantee by producing valid documents of creditors' rights, evidence and identity documents within 30 days after receiving a written notice from the Company, or, in case of absence of serving of such notice, within 45 days after the date of publication of this announcement. If the creditors fail to submit the claims against the Company within the specified period, the effectiveness of such creditors' rights will not be affected. The relevant debts will be repaid by the Company in accordance with the date and ways agreed in original documents of creditors' rights.

Ways of declaring debts:

Creditors of the Company who intend to advocate the above rights can bring along the original and copy of the respective contract, agreement or other proofs proving the existing relationship between a creditor and a debtor to the Company for declaring debts. For a legal entity creditor, it has to bring along both the original and copy of duplicate of the business license and the identity document of the legal representative; in case of claiming through proxy, in addition to the aforementioned documents, he has to bring along the original of the power of attorney signed by the legal representative and the original and copy of the valid identity document of the proxy. For a natural person creditor, he has to bring along both the original and copy of the valid identity document; in case of claiming through proxy, in addition to the aforementioned documents, he has to bring along the original of the power of attorney and the original and copy of the valid identity document of the proxy.

1. By mail (postmark date as reporting date), please send the debt claims information to the following address:

Mailing address: No.1 Haier Road, Laoshan District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province

Attention: Security Department of Haier Smart Home

Tel: +86 532 8893 1670

Postal code: 266101

Special reminder: Please mark "Debts declaration" on the envelope.

2. By facsimile, please send the debt claims information to the following fax no.:

Fax: +86 532 8893 1689

Tel: +86 532 8893 1670

Special reminder: Please mark "Debts declaration" on the cover page



Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

