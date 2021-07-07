DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Announcement to the Creditors in Relation to the General Mandate Granted to the Board to Repurchase H-Shares and D-Shares
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 07 July 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) recently published an announcement to the Creditors in Relation to the General Mandate Granted to the Board to Repurchase H-Shares and D-Shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in accordance with the applicable trading rules in China.
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. convened the 2020 Annual General Meeting, 2021 Second A-Share Class Meeting, 2021 Second D-Share Class Meeting and 2021 Second H-Share Class Meeting on 25 June 2021 at which Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.'s Resolution on the General Meeting to Grant a General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Decide to Repurchase Not More Than 10% of the Total Number of H-Shares of the Company in Issue and Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.'s Resolution on the General Meeting to Grant a General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Decide to Repurchase Not More Than 10% of the Total Number of D-Shares of the Company in Issue were passed after consideration and approval, granting the rights to the Board of the Company or the Chairman and its authorized person(s) to decide to repurchase H-Shares and/or D-Shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of H-Shares and/or D-Shares of the Company in issue. If the Board of the Company and relevant parties exercise the repurchase on the basis of above mandate, according to the relevant requirements, the Company will cancel the repurchased H-Shares and/or D-Shares by law, and the registered capital of the Company will be reduced accordingly. In compliance with the relevant requirements under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association, the Company hereby announces as follows:
All legal creditors of the Company are entitled to submit a claim for creditors' rights against the Company since the date of publication of this announcement (i.e., 6 July 2021). Creditors of the Company may require the Company to repay the debts or to provide corresponding guarantee by producing valid documents of creditors' rights, evidence and identity documents within 30 days after receiving a written notice from the Company, or, in case of absence of serving of such notice, within 45 days after the date of publication of this announcement. If the creditors fail to submit the claims against the Company within the specified period, the effectiveness of such creditors' rights will not be affected. The relevant debts will be repaid by the Company in accordance with the date and ways agreed in original documents of creditors' rights.
Ways of declaring debts:
1. By mail (postmark date as reporting date), please send the debt claims information to the following address:
Mailing address: No.1 Haier Road, Laoshan District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province
Attention: Security Department of Haier Smart Home
Tel: +86 532 8893 1670
Postal code: 266101
Special reminder: Please mark "Debts declaration" on the envelope.
2. By facsimile, please send the debt claims information to the following fax no.:
Fax: +86 532 8893 1689
Tel: +86 532 8893 1670
Special reminder: Please mark "Debts declaration" on the cover page
