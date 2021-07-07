Atos International: Atos Urban Data Platform to accelerate smart cities

Paris, France - July 7, 2021 - At its annual 'Atos Technology Days' event, Atos today presents its solution framework " Atos Urban Data Platform " which aims to make smart cities a reality by supporting governments in their mission to deliver smart integrated services to their citizens, visitors, and economic partners. This state-of-the-art platform enables a city to benefit from the combination of all data generated by a wide ecosystem of smart city services, applications, and intelligent devices. It manages and publishes data across the city's operational areas - providing a single secure access point and monitoring dashboards for all data-driven services.



The Atos Urban Data Platform is underpinned by the design principles of the Atos Digital Hub, also announced today. It is based on open source technologies and provides security and data privacy rules on data capture, storage and access. It acts as the backbone of a truly data-driven city and the enabler of a robust data economy.

For cities and local authorities, the urgent need to meet key sustainability goals and deliver smart services demands unified thinking and integrated delivery. Where most cities start with a vertical approach, focusing on a single topic such as street lighting, Atos focuses on the horizontal layer to maximize the benefits of combining data from many different sources:

Air quality and mobility - Capture data on current traffic situations, parking availability and alternative transport options and present them in a single, easily accessible view to enable citizens to make better-informed choices to adapt their travel plans in real time. This collaborative approach can reduce traffic flow, facilitate parking, and improve overall air quality.

- Capture data on current traffic situations, parking availability and alternative transport options and present them in a single, easily accessible view to enable citizens to make better-informed choices to adapt their travel plans in real time. This collaborative approach can reduce traffic flow, facilitate parking, and improve overall air quality. Energy Transition - Enable a city to support the local energy transition by creating more awareness and support citizens to extend privately-owned photovoltaic systems. This includes the deployment of such systems on rooftops of public buildings. By distributing the surplus energy to the citizens who participate, interest to invest in private photovoltaic systems will increase.

The Atos Urban Data Platform can be used for many other use cases such as care services or security and public safety .

The solution integrates various IoT functionalities to ingest, analyze and present a collection of data. Based on hybrid cloud containerization, the platform is highly scalable and stores historical data and indicators which are correlated using AI. It also embeds edge server technology to reduce latency, secure privacy and improve delivery of services. It can easily integrate any existing system and supports the monitoring of embedded systems. In addition, it adheres to globally defined open standards by OASC 1 and is based on open source technologies (powered by FIWARE2).

Finally, the Urban Data Platform will be enriched with Atos' Computer Vision Platform , the most comprehensive AI video and image analytics solution on the market today.

"A smart city is a data-driven city! As cities need to create an ecosystem of partners to create services and use data, Atos Urban Data Platform is the centerpiece of a 'platform-of-platforms' approach - agglomerating data from disparate smart city services platforms - and enables effective public data management for safety, mobility or utilities." said Luiz Domingos, Chief Technology Officer, Public Sector and Defense, Atos. "The success of data-driven cities depends on the confidence they can place in the reliability of the information provided. What is important is the accuracy, availability, confidentiality and accessibility of data."

Atos is already supporting several cities and communities such as Eindhoven in the Netherlands where the Group is using big data for real time incident response management street .

Atos has been positioned as a leader in smart cities by analyst firm IDC. For more information about Atos Urban Data Platform, please go to https://atos.net/en/lp/urban-data-platforms

1 OASC is an international smart city network creating and shaping the global smart city data and services market of tomorrow.

2 FIWARE is a curated framework of Open Source platform components to accelerate the development of Smart Solutions

