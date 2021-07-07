Atos International: Atos Scaler onboards 8 new start-ups to accelerate Atos customers' digital transformation

Paris, July 7, 2021 - Atos today announces that 8 new start-ups are joining " Scaler , the Atos Accelerator " program, which now includes 20 start-ups. These start-ups will complement Atos' industry-centric portfolio and boost its go-to-market, with a specific focus on decarbonization and digital security. Since its launch , Atos Scaler has fostered open innovation projects that are ever closer to customers' business needs.

"We can undoubtedly say that our Scaler startups complete and boost our go-to-market with additional industry-focused solutions and emphasis on digital security and decarbonization.Atos' approach is perfectly consistent with our transformation plans and allows us to address very specific customer needs. The new startups integrating Atos Scaler are particularly innovative and reinforce our leadership position in secure and decarbonized digital." said Elie Girard, Atos CEO.

Over the last few months, more than 50 customer meetings involving Scaler's startups have been held across the world, pro-actively addressing co-innovation with customers on their digital transformation agenda and opening new business opportunities in various industries such as energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, media, finance or the public sector - with innovative solutions such as energy platform management, a computer vision platform for manufacturing, smart video thumbnails for a TV channel, patient clinicians digital platform for hospitals, sustainable finance, decarbonization of processes, or eco-design applications, etc.

The new startups joining the Atos Scaler accelerator program are:

Decarbonization focus

Carbon Minds (http://www.carbon-minds.com) (Germany) - builds the world's largest life cycle database for the chemical industry with the aim to reduce its environmental impact.

(http://www.carbon-minds.com) (Germany) - builds the world's largest life cycle database for the chemical industry with the aim to reduce its environmental impact. Circular Computing (https://circularcomputing.com/) (UK/USA/UAE) - offers carbon neutral remanufactured HP, Dell and Lenovo laptops, creating a more ethical, sustainable and socially responsible way to buy enterprise grade IT.

(https://circularcomputing.com/) (UK/USA/UAE) - offers carbon neutral remanufactured HP, Dell and Lenovo laptops, creating a more ethical, sustainable and socially responsible way to buy enterprise grade IT. Woop (https://www.woopit.fr/?lang=en) (France) - offers a one-stop-shop last mile delivery platform to orchestrate delivery needs and offerings for retail and logistics industries, including decarbonization criteria.

Digital security focus

Cerbair (https://www.cerbair.com/) (France) - provides homeland security solutions to the defense sector with revolutionary counter-drone technology.

(https://www.cerbair.com/) (France) - provides homeland security solutions to the defense sector with revolutionary counter-drone technology. ProvenRun (https://www.provenrun.com/) (France) - resolves the security challenges linked to the deployment of connected devices and of the Internet of Things.

(https://www.provenrun.com/) (France) - resolves the security challenges linked to the deployment of connected devices and of the Internet of Things. Otorio (https://www.otorio.com/) (Israel) - delivers the next-generation of OT industrial cybersecurity and digital risk-management solutions and services.

(https://www.otorio.com/) (Israel) - delivers the next-generation of OT industrial cybersecurity and digital risk-management solutions and services. IPtoki (https://www.iptoki.com/) (Canada) - develops a highly innovative solution based on behavioural biometrics, AI algorithms which is validated by distributed registers (blockchain).

Digital business focus

Kore.ai (https://kore.ai/) (USA) - provides an intelligent virtual assistant that delivers personalized conversational banking experiences across a wide range of voice and digital channels.

These startups are joining the startups and SMEs which had already been onboarded. Atos Scaler now includes:

The complete Scaler program

Healthcare & Life Sciences Big Picture (https://landing.bigpicturemedical.com/)* Manufacturing Carbon Minds (https://www.carbon-minds.com/)* NEW

(https://www.carbon-minds.com/)* SiaSearch (https://www.siasearch.io/) Resources & Services Opinum (https://www.opinum.com/)

(https://www.opinum.com/) Sentient Science (https://sentientscience.com/)*

(https://sentientscience.com/)* Woop (https://www.woopit.fr/?lang=en)* NEW Financial Services & Insurance DreamQuark (https://www.dreamquark.com/)*

(https://www.dreamquark.com/)* Kore.ai (https://kore.ai/) NEW Public Sector & Defense Cerbair (https://www.cerbair.com/) NEW Telecommunications & Media Synchronized (http://www.synchronized.tv/) Digital Security Claroty (https://www.claroty.com/)

(https://www.claroty.com/) United Biometrics (https://unitedbiometrics.com/news/)

(https://unitedbiometrics.com/news/) ProvenRun (https://www.provenrun.com/) NEW

(https://www.provenrun.com/) Otorio (https://www.otorio.com/) NEW Decarbonization Circular Computing (https://circularcomputing.com/) * NEW

(https://circularcomputing.com/) Greenspector (https://greenspector.com/en/home/)*

(https://greenspector.com/en/home/)* Plan A (https://plana.earth/)*

(https://plana.earth/)* Tier 1 Asset Management Ltd. (https://www.tier1.com/)* Advanced Technology IQM (https://www.meetiqm.com/)

(https://www.meetiqm.com/) IPtoki (https://www.iptoki.com/) NEW

* Startups with which Atos is working on decarbonization projects

More information about Atos Scaler and selected startups: https://atos.net/en/atos-scaler

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SEis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Lucie Duchateau | lucie.duchateau@atos.net | +33 7 62 85 35 10

Attachment