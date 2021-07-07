Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Die neue "Cash Cow"!? Aktienkurs steigt und steigt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.07.2021 | 15:08
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: SQID Technologies Limited - CFO Change

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID) announces that Company Secretary, Mr Mark Pryn has replaced Mr Lee Horobin as Chief Financial Officer effective July 7, 2021. Mr Pryn is now Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.

On January 18, 2021, the Company reported that it had accepted a Notice of Contract Termination from Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary, Mr Lee Horobin. The Contract Notice Period ended July 7, 2021.

The Board acknowledges Lee's contribution and wishes him well for his future endeavours.

On behalf of the board of directors.

For more information, please contact:

Athan Lekkas
Chairman and CEO
E: athan.lekkas@sqidpayments.com.au
Telephone: +61 3 8620 6400

SOURCE: SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654532/SQID-Technologies-Limited--CFO-Change

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.