New SnapLogic Enterprise Automation Professional Certification now open to any customer, partner, or developer -free of cost

SnapLogic today announced the launch of its new Enterprise Automation Professional Certification program, aimed at helping customers, partners, and developers become experts in utilizing the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform to integrate, automate, and transform the enterprise.

The Enterprise Automation Professional Certification program is now available to all, free of charge. Integrators, developers, architects, and administrators interested in learning more about the new program and how to become certified for free can click here.

The new program has been designed to identify and recognize SnapLogic integration experts to meet growing customer, partner, and project demand around the world. The certification program tests potential integrators about their expertise on core concepts involved in using SnapLogic, including the ability to successfully use the platform to support integration needs across vertical industries and within specific lines of business, such as HR, finance, and marketing. Access to the materials needed for testing and certification are provided for up to four weeks.

"The launch of our free Enterprise Automation Professional Certification program is another example of our continued dedication to enabling customer and partner success," said Karthik Bandi, Vice President of Global Field Technical Operations at SnapLogic. "Certification makes it easier for customers and partners to find and select the right integration experts for their SnapLogic implementations. By working with a certified integrator, organizations can rest easy knowing that whomever they choose to work with has been trained on the latest methods and best practices and can help them rapidly see a return on their investment."

SnapLogic's new Enterprise Automation Professional Certification program delivers participants the latest training in managing and administering SnapLogic configuration, performance optimization, and architectural approaches, as well as hands-on workshops guiding participants through the process of building data flows and integration pipelines for a number of different business and technology scenarios.

The SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

In addition to the Enterprise Automation Professional Certification program, SnapLogic also offers several other certification trainings and exams for integrators, developers, architects, and administrators. For more information on these programs and how to become SnapLogic Certified, click here.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005326/en/

Contacts:

Scott Behles

SnapLogic

scott.behles@snaplogic.com

+1 415-571-4462

Jeff Drew

Guyer Group for SnapLogic

snaplogic@guyergroup.com

+1 617-233-5109

Cameron Burke

Kaizo for SnapLogic

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk

+44 (0)203 176 4700