Collaboration is poised to deliver a range of ready-to-use bioprocess impurity reagent sets optimized for use with the Gyrolab platform

New reagent set effectively detects host cell impurities from HEK 293 cells used in vaccine and viral vector manufacturingfor cell and gene therapies, and vaccines

Gyros Protein Technologies (part of Mesa Labs' Biopharmaceutical Development Division), a pioneer in automated nanoliter-scale immunoassays and a leading provider of peptide synthesizers and reagents, today announced the next phase of its on-going collaboration with Cygnus Technologies, a Maravai LifeSciences company, and the introduction of a new HEK 293 HCP immunoassay solution. The Cygnus HEK 293 HCP Assay Reagent Set for Gyrolab is the first of a planned range of ready-to-use bioprocess impurity reagent sets optimized for use with the Gyrolab platform to be developed by Cygnus as part of the expanded collaboration.

The extension of the collaboration agreement follows the successful launch of the ready-to-use Gyrolab CHO HCP and E. coli HCP kits, developed through a licensing and supply agreement with Cygnus. The two companies are now expanding their relationship to develop a range of ready-to-use bioprocess impurity reagent sets optimized for use with the Gyrolab platform.

The HEK 293 HCP Assay Reagent Set for Gyrolab from Cygnus Technologies, designed for use with the Gyrolab Bioaffy 1000HC Toolbox, detects residual host cell protein (HCP) from HEK 293 cells, a cell line commonly used in viral vector production for cell and gene therapies as well as in manufacturing of vaccines. Together these combine to form the HEK 293 HCP Solution for Gyrolab. The automated nanoliter-scale immunoassay solution supports fast development and streamlined process transfer, increasing productivity, providing faster time to results with less hands-on time, and reduced sample volume and reagent consumption. The HEK 293 HCP Solution for Gyrolab enables researchers to generate more data in less time for a broader range of analytical applications, allowing faster decision-making.

"The collaboration with Cygnus Technologies is an exciting step for Gyros Protein Technologies, underscoring our commitment to provide leading-edge automated analysis solutions that support bioprocessing and manufacturing," commented Mark Vossenaar, Vice President, General Manager, Biopharmaceutical Development Division at Mesa Labs. "There is a real need for analytical tools that support fast turn-around time and small sample volume, to accelerate viral vector bioprocess workflows and reduce time to market. HEK 293 HCP Assay Reagent Set for Gyrolab is the first of this new, high quality range, and we hope to announce further releases in the near future."

"Gyrolab is an ideal platform with which to partner, to provide an automated solution that can produce high quality, reproducible results in the bioprocess analytics space," said Christine Dolan, Chief Operating Officer, Cygnus Technologies. "We are delighted to have expanded our partnership with Gyros Protein Technologies and look forward to working together to develop a range of ready-to-use solutions for our customers in the cell and gene therapy and vaccine markets."

Gyrolab customers welcome the collaboration and the positive implications for their businesses:

César Trigueros Fernández, Chief Scientific Officer, Viralgen, commented: "As a CDMO working on AAVx vector development and production for gene therapies, we are continuously improving our processes to ensure the best product quality, and to reduce timelines for our partners. The Gyrolab platform and associated ready-to-use Gyrolab AAVx kit have helped us in our mission to improve our analytical quality and productivity within a standardized process. Today we are happy to welcome the HEK 293 HCP Solution for Gyrolab, which will further help accelerate our viral vector bioprocess workflows."

