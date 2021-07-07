Lithium Corporation Commences Work On Yeehaw Titanium Ree Prospect

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American corporation focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, wishes to announce the Company has recently commenced fieldwork on its Yeehaw prospect in southern British Columbia.

Lithium Corporation field personnel discovered Titanium with Rare Earth Element (Ti/REE) mineralized lamprophyre dykes in this area in 2017, conducting prospecting, geological, geochemical with some geophysical investigations to date. Since this time, for the most part efforts focused mainly in the immediate area of the known mineralization, which was successful in the uncovering of two distinctly different lamprophyre dykes, and two separate correlatable exposures roughly 30 meters wide at the main "Horseshoe Bend" showing. The Horseshoe Bend showing is mineralized with approximately 0.90% titanium and strongly anomalous in both light (LREE's) and heavy (HREE's).

Field conditions are currently optimum, and the Company is intent on increasing the known strike length of the main mineralized structure this field season. To that end Lithium Corporation has commenced prospecting, and geological work, which will be followed by geochemical work, and possibly trenching at higher elevations if the pending permit application is approved prior to the onset of winter.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company has maintained a strategic alliance with Altura Mining for the past eight years, and has recently entered signed a Letter of Intent with Altura with respect to an earn-in on the Company's Fish Lake Valley lithium-in-brine prospect in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com.

Contact Info

Tom Lewis, CEO

Lithium Corporation

775-410-5287

info@lithiumcorporation.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Lithium Corporation

