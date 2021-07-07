

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) announced Wednesday that it intends to hire up to 6,400 new employees during the remainder of 2021 to support the national insurance organization's growth.



With 2020 total revenues topping $42 billion, the company continued to gain market share and increase its customer base and it will be adding more employees in claims, customer care, technology, analysis and legal throughout the country.



The largest areas of opportunity for career development lie in Call Center positions with 3,000 remote openings across the country. Additionally, 2,900 jobs in Field and Centralized Claims will be available to help service the expanding customer base. These careers include some hybrid work-from-home and fully remote positions.



There will also be over 300 jobs available within the technology team, 150 jobs in the House Counsel team and 60 jobs in data and analytics.



The new hires will be eligible to participate in the company's annual bonus plan. Progressive also offers eligible employees medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits, as well as four weeks of paid parental leave for moms and dads, including same-sex partners, adoptive parents and foster parents. Further, Progressive will provide extensive training programs and career development resources.



