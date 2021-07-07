SuperLenny launches new merch collection

OSLO, Norway, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperLenny is launching a new collection of merchandise to be used by old and new fans all over the world. The collection consists of a range of items, ranging from face masks to protect yourself and your loved ones from disease, and homeware such as beach towels, pillows, and yoga matts.

Repping the brand offline

The new fashion line will allow fans to represent the brand they love also when away from the keyboard.

Editor at SuperLenny UK, Gemma Heathcote, is one of the key initiators behind the new fashion collection.

- We live by our slogan "deer to be different", and have always pushed the boundaries. We're now taking it to a new frontier. The SuperLenny life doesn't have to end online, and fans and loyalists eager to repping the brand away from the keyboard, are now able to do so with ease, says Gemma Heathcote.

Two industry leaders join forces

SuperLenny has partnered with the industry leading merchandise producer TeeSpring for it's new collection and merchandise store. TeeSpring is the leading social commerce platform for creating and selling custom products online. Like SuperLenny, TeeSpring is a quality obsessed service provider that does a series of quality assurance checks to ensure the best experience for users and their customers.

- We wouldn't feel comfortable distributing and selling merch to our best customers, if we weren't absolutely sure that it would be of a quality that we could stand for and would like to be associated with. SuperLenny stands for innovation. It stands for quality. It stands for fair play and fair terms. Poor quality products aren't in line with those values, concludes Gemma Heathcote.

Eco and human friendly

SuperLenny and it's parent company Gaming Innovation Group has taken a clear stand against slavery and the use of slave labor. Modern slavery is rampant in the textile industry, and it was crucial for SuperLenny to find a partner that shared it's vision to end slavery.

- All product suppliers are asked to comply with an ethical code of conduct that covers health and safety regulations, labor and human rights laws, and ethical business practices. We also prioritize suppliers who offer eco-friendly products or use practices that reduce environmental impact, says a TeeSpring representative.

Leveraging a strong brand

SuperLenny's history has its roots in one of the most popular online casinos on the web, once running TV-commercials in half of Europe simultaneously. After a strategic pivot from its owners, Gaming Innovation Group, the brand was converted into an online gambling portal for online casino players and bettors all over the world. Now serving eight markets in their native languages, SuperLenny is eager to expand its presence.

The strong foundation of the brand is still paying dividends through its current business model by benefiting from a strong and vital army of loyal fans and users, some having been with SuperLenny from it's very first days online as an online casino.

SuperLenny hopes to convert those fans into true brand ambassadors with it's new collection.

- We believe that there are many that would be proud to associate with SuperLenny and our brand. We represent core values that are important to many people. I think brands must recognize that we do live in a society, and although you exist primarily online - as in our case, you also have to have a presence in the offline world. The two are connected, explains Gemma Heathcote.

What's next?

Not ones to sit on the sidelines, the SuperLenny crew are always on the lookout for new ideas to help spread the Superlenny brand.

- After launching our fashion and homeware range, the SuperLenny team and I will be back to the drawing board thinking of new products and other offerings we can bring to the market. Who knows maybe we could even release a SuperLenny greatest hits album, says Gemma Heathcote.

Check out the SuperLenny merch store here!

Contact Details:

Editor at SuperLenny:

Gemma Heathcote

gemma@superlenny.com

