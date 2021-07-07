Nasdaq Stockholm AB: OptiFreeze AB changes name to OptiCept Technologies AB (398/21)

As from July 9, 2021, OptiFreeze AB will be listed under its new company name, OptiCept Technologies AB. New company name: OptiCept Technologies AB ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: OPTI ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0005881786 ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +46 8 463 80 00.