Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Die neue "Cash Cow"!? Aktienkurs steigt und steigt…
WKN: A2DPZK ISIN: SE0005881786 Ticker-Symbol: 725 
Frankfurt
07.07.21
08:11 Uhr
4,950 Euro
-0,100
-1,98 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
07.07.2021 | 15:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: OptiFreeze AB changes name to OptiCept Technologies AB (398/21)

As from July 9, 2021, OptiFreeze AB will be listed under its new company name,
OptiCept Technologies AB. 

New company name:   OptiCept Technologies AB
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged short name: OPTI          
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:  SE0005881786      
-----------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +46 8 463
80 00.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
