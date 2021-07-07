SEQUANA MEDICAL

Sequana has reported positive data from the second interim analysis in roll-in cohort patients from the POSEIDON pivotal study. Results from 26 subjects confirmed the efficacy trends from the initial analysis in Q420 (which only reflected the first 13 patients in the cohort). As in that analysis, the subjects had a greater than 90% reduction in mean frequency of therapeutic paracentesis (TP) versus baseline, and all patients experienced at least 50% reduction in mean TP frequency per month versus baseline. Maintaining this efficacy level in a larger total group size provides added confidence in the efficacy profile to date, as these trends significantly exceed the primary endpoints as defined for the study (pivotal) cohort, for which primary endpoint data are now expected in Q322.

