- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen third-quarter results tomorrow are expected to be soft as Chinese yoghurt sales have slowed down in recent months, analysts say.
- • The Chinese yoghurt market has contracted in March, April and May, data shows
- • The Chinese data may suggest that the quarterly results may be a negative catalyst for Chr. Hansen, Carnegie said (hold, DKK 575)
- • Chr. Hansen's mid-term guidance and analyst consensus are too high, Bank of America said (underperform, DKK 490)
- • Q3 will be soft but expect a pick-up in Q4 and next fiscal year, with several possible triggers ahead, SEB said (buy, DKK 710)
- • Q3 may mark a trough in organic growth and an inflection point as investors start to look to 2021/22, Nordea said (buy, DKK 650)
