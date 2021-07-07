Risk Management: Risk Management 13/21: Collateral haircut updates

Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List The following changes have been made: Updates of haircuts: Collateral Time to Current Value New Value After Change Maturity After Haircut Haircut Austrian Government 0-5 years 96,00% 97,00% 1,00% Bills and Bonds Austrian Government 5-10 years 93,50% 95,00% 1,50% Bills and Bonds Austrian Government 10-20 years 90,00% 90,50% 0,50% Bills and Bonds Danish Government Bills 5-10 years 95,00% 96,50% 1,50% and Bonds Danish Government Bills 10-20 years 92,00% 93,50% 1,50% and Bonds Dutch Government Bills 5-10 years 94,50% 96,00% 1,50% and Bonds Dutch Government Bills 10-20 years 89,50% 92,50% 3,00% and Bonds Finnish Government 0-5 years 95,00% 97,00% 2,00% Bills and Bonds Finnish Government 5-10 years 92,50% 95,50% 3,00% Bills and Bonds Finnish Government 10-20 years 88,00% 90,50% 2,50% Bills and Bonds French Government Bills 0-5 years 96,50% 97,00% 0,50% and Bonds French Government Bills 5-10 years 91,50% 94,50% 3,00% and Bonds French Government Bills 10-20 years 84,50% 90,50% 6,00% and Bonds German Government Bills 0-5 years 94,50% 97,00% 2,50% and Bonds German Government Bills 5-10 years 94,00% 95,50% 1,50% and Bonds German Government Bills 10-20 years 90,50% 93,00% 2,50% and Bonds Norwegian Government 0-5 years 96,50% 97,00% 0,50% Bills and Bonds Norwegian Government 5-10 years 87,50% 94,50% 7,00% Bills and Bonds Norwegian Government 10-20 years 87,00% 93,50% 6,50% Bills and Bonds Swedish Government 5-10 years 94,50% 95,00% 0,50% Bills and Bonds Swedish Government 10-20 years 91,00% 92,50% 1,50% Bills and Bonds British Government 0-5 years 96,50% 97,00% 0,50% Bills and Bonds British Government 5-10 years 92,50% 93,50% 1,00% Bills and Bonds British Government 10-20 years 86,50% 90,00% 3,50% Bills and Bonds Swedish Covered Bonds 0-5 years 93,50% 94,00% 0,50% Swedish Covered Bonds 5-10 years 88,50% 93,50% 5,00% Swedish Covered Bonds 10-20 years 80,00% 84,00% 4,00% Danish Covered Bonds 0-5 years 89,00% 94,50% 5,50% Danish Covered Bonds 5-10 years 79,00% 84,50% 5,50% Danish Covered Bonds 10-20 years 79,00% 76,50% -2,50% Norwegian Covered Bonds 0-5 years 92,00% 92,50% 0,50% Norwegian Covered Bonds 5-10 years 92,00% 92,50% 0,50% The changes will come into force 2021-07-14 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Derivatives Market Clearing Risk Management