Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of preference shares of class A of Aros Bostadsutveckling AB from First North Growth Market (399/21)

Aros Bostadsutveckling AB has applied for its preference shares of class A to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the preference shares of class A in Aros Bostadsutveckling AB. Short name: AROS PREF A ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015243712 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 163357 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be July 19, 2021. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB