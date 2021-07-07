Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of preference shares of class A of Aros Bostadsutveckling AB from First North Growth Market (399/21)

Aros Bostadsutveckling AB has applied for its preference shares of class A to
be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
preference shares of class A in Aros Bostadsutveckling AB. 

Short name:   AROS PREF A 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015243712
----------------------------
Order book ID: 163357   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be July 19, 2021.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
