Kirk Law Firm Discusses the Importance of Hiring a Personal Injury Attorney When Injured in a Commercial Vehicle Accident

These numbers place Texas firmly in contention among those states reporting the most motor vehicle accidents and vehicular deaths.

With so many individuals and families impacted, Kirk Law Firm seeks to educate the Texas public about their rights, and the importance of hiring a personal injury attorney when injured in a commercial vehicle accident .

The Devastating Impact of a Commercial Vehicle Accident

Motor vehicle accidents are a leading cause of accidental injury and death across the state of Texas, with those involving commercial trucks such as tractor-trailers, 18-wheelers, semis and big rigs being especially catastrophic.

Large trucks and heavy (sometimes dangerous) loads increase the risk for extensive damage and loss of human life.

Common Contributing Factors of Commercial Vehicle Accidents

Although some accidents are simply due to being in the wrong place at the wrong time, or unavoidable human error, in others, the accident could have been avoided had the other party involved taken certain precautions or actions to avoid it. In such cases, the victim may be entitled to compensation for damages and injury under Texas state law. A personal injury attorney can help.

Common Causes of Commercial Vehicle Accidents Include:

Substance abuse

Driver fatigue

Failure to adjust to road or weather conditions

Failure to properly maintain the vehicle

Failure to properly secure the vehicle's load

Overloading of materials or items being transported

Improper lane usage or signaling

Defective parts or mechanical failure

Driver distractions (such as cell phone use)

And more…

The Role of a Personal Injury Attorney

A personal injury attorney acts as an advocate for the rights of victims who have been injured due to the negligence of a third party. In the case of commercial vehicle accidents, this negligent party is often a trucking company or truck driver.

In the aftermath of a commercial vehicle accident, victims and families feel overwhelmed and unsure where to turn for support and assistance. A personal injury attorney acts as an extension of their support system, fighting for victims both in and out of court so that they can focus on what matters the most; recovery.

Helping Clients Understand The Claims Process

The claims process can be complex and nuanced, often with claims or cases involving multiple parties such as insurance providers, companies or organizations, drivers and more. A good personal injury attorney helps their clients easily navigate each step involved, taking a load off of the stress that claims can sometimes cause.

Evaluating Claim Worth

No two cases are alike, and while a personal injury attorney can never guarantee a 'win', settlement or favorable judgment in court, they can help in evaluating the potential of each case. This step can assist individuals and families in planning for their financial future and in setting proper expectations regarding the outcome.

Negotiating with Insurance Companies

Insurance companies are often quick to try and get victims to settle. A good personal injury attorney will help their clients understand the potential worth of their case, advocating for maximum compensation. Kirk Law Firm advises to never accept the first offer or sign any documents without the guidance and advice of a personal injury lawyer.

Suing In Court

In situations when a favorable settlement can't be reached, a personal injury attorney will file suit in court. An experienced personal injury law firm, such as Kirk Law Firm, will use its extensive resources and experience to fight for winning its clients maximum compensation under Texas state law.

About the Kirk Law Firm, PLLC

Kirk Law Firm is an award-winning Houston-based law firm that brings more than 60 years of combined legal experience to the table.

With extensive experience fighting for the rights of personal injury victims, and a documented track record of successful outcomes, this Kirk Law Firm believes in providing ethical and effective legal services to residents throughout Texas.

Those interested in learning more about the firm or their rights if injured in an auto, truck or other type of accident are encouraged to reach out for a no-cost consultation.

