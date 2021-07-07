Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Die neue "Cash Cow"!? Aktienkurs steigt und steigt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
07.07.21
08:04 Uhr
7,029 Euro
-0,118
-1,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.07.2021 | 17:28
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 7

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan (Venkat), will be appointed as a non-executive director of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) with effect from 1 August 2021.

Venkat brings a wealth of mining and financial experience to the Board gained through his vast experience of leading global mining businesses, in a career that spans across six continents and several metals, notably gold. He served as CEO of Vedanta Resources plc from 2018 to 2020 and was CEO of AngloGold Ashanti Limited between 2013 to 2018, having previously been Chief Financial Officer of the business from 2005, and of Ashanti Goldfields Limited from 2000. His earlier career was as an accountant and restructuring specialist with Deloitte & Touche in India and the UK. He is currently a non-executive director of The Weir Group PLC and Roscan Gold Corporation.

Venkat will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee. He currently has no interest in the share capital of the Company.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Section 9.6.13R (1-6) of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary

Date: 7 July 2021

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.