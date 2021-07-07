Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link:

Fund Performance Report Q2 2021

Managed Fund Leaders H1.2021

Clean Energy Managed Peter Dreide TBF Smart Power Fund +22.9% EUR Germany Charles Lilford BGF Fiuture of Transport +19.1% SEK Luxembourg Treasa Ni Chonghalie KBI Energy Solutions +14.6% EUR Ireland Ecology Mandate Managed Samir Ramdane Covea Terra +17.2% EUR France Hans Berner SQUAD Green Balance +16.8% EUR Luxembourg Thomas Sorensen Nordea 1 Global Climate & Env. +16.7% SEK Luxembourg Clean Water Managed Jens Peers KBC Eco Fund Water +19.3% EUR Luxembourg Nektarios Kessidis DWS Global Water +19.1% EUR Luxembourg Matthew Sheldon Amundi KBI Aqua +19.0% EUR France

(ETF) Exchange-Trade Fund Leaders H1.2021

Clean Energy ETFs GRID First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge +14.3% USD XNAS SULR Smart ETFs Sustainable Energy +7.4% USD XCBO NLR VanEck V. Uranium+Nuclear NRG +6.6% USD XNYS Ecology Mandate ETFs DRFU Desjardins USA - Low CO2 +32.7% CAD XTSE DRMC Desjardins Canada - Low CO2 +19.0% CAD XTSE EVX VanEck V. Environmental Services +17.7% USD XNYS Clean Water ETFs

GLUG L&G Clean Water UCITS +18.5% USD XLON FIW First Trust Water +15.8% USD XNYS PHO Invesco Water Resource +15.2% USD XNYS Green Bond ETFs SUSB iShares ESG Aware Corp. Bond -0.5% USD XNAS CRP Lyxor ESG Euro Corp. Bond -0.5% EUR XPAR USIG Lyxor ESG USD Corp. Bond -1.7% USD XLON

About EcologyFunds.com

EcologyFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's Ecology ETFs categorized as: Clean Energy, Ecology Mandate, Clean Water and Green Bond ETFs and also comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations for: Clean Energy, Ecology Mandate and Clean Water Managed Funds from all investment jurisdictions.

