Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link:
Fund Performance Report Q2 2021
Managed Fund Leaders H1.2021
|Clean Energy Managed
|Peter Dreide
|TBF Smart Power Fund
|+22.9%
|EUR
|Germany
|Charles Lilford
|BGF Fiuture of Transport
|+19.1%
|SEK
|Luxembourg
|Treasa Ni Chonghalie
|KBI Energy Solutions
|+14.6%
|EUR
|Ireland
|Ecology Mandate Managed
|Samir Ramdane
|Covea Terra
|+17.2%
|EUR
|France
|Hans Berner
|SQUAD Green Balance
|+16.8%
|EUR
|Luxembourg
|Thomas Sorensen
|Nordea 1 Global Climate & Env.
|+16.7%
|SEK
|Luxembourg
|Clean Water Managed
|Jens Peers
|KBC Eco Fund Water
|+19.3%
|EUR
|Luxembourg
|Nektarios Kessidis
|DWS Global Water
|+19.1%
|EUR
|Luxembourg
|Matthew Sheldon
|Amundi KBI Aqua
|+19.0%
|EUR
|France
(ETF) Exchange-Trade Fund Leaders H1.2021
|Clean Energy ETFs
|GRID
|First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge
|+14.3%
|USD
|XNAS
|SULR
|Smart ETFs Sustainable Energy
|+7.4%
|USD
|XCBO
|NLR
|VanEck V. Uranium+Nuclear NRG
|+6.6%
|USD
|XNYS
|Ecology Mandate ETFs
|DRFU
|Desjardins USA - Low CO2
|+32.7%
|CAD
|XTSE
|DRMC
|Desjardins Canada - Low CO2
|+19.0%
|CAD
|XTSE
|EVX
|VanEck V. Environmental Services
|+17.7%
|USD
|XNYS
| Clean Water ETFs
|GLUG
|L&G Clean Water UCITS
|+18.5%
|USD
|XLON
|FIW
|First Trust Water
|+15.8%
|USD
|XNYS
|PHO
|Invesco Water Resource
|+15.2%
|USD
|XNYS
|Green Bond ETFs
|SUSB
|iShares ESG Aware Corp. Bond
|-0.5%
|USD
|XNAS
|CRP
|Lyxor ESG Euro Corp. Bond
|-0.5%
|EUR
|XPAR
|USIG
|Lyxor ESG USD Corp. Bond
|-1.7%
|USD
|XLON
About EcologyFunds.com
EcologyFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's Ecology ETFs categorized as: Clean Energy, Ecology Mandate, Clean Water and Green Bond ETFs and also comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations for: Clean Energy, Ecology Mandate and Clean Water Managed Funds from all investment jurisdictions.
For further information please contact:
(416) 525 - 6869
manager@mineralprices.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89654