Appointment of Mark Stevenson as Chief Sales Officer

Regulatory News:

BALYO (Paris:BALYO) (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces the opening of its own logistics distribution center, the ideal site for pursuing its technological innovations at full scale and receiving clients and partners.

The new site in Moissy-Cramayel, south-east of Paris, forms part of a Prologis logistics platform, home to leading logistics operators.

BALYO has decided to partner with FM Logistic who will be in charge of operating this fulfillment logistics platform. The aim of this collaboration between the technological market leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks and the supply chain expert is to develop, together and rapidly, one of the leading mobile robotics logistics centers in France and Europe, not just for clients but also for schools and universities.

The BALYO fulfillment center, formerly operated by a 3PL provider, is now an operational center handling pallet movements autonomously with BALYO's robots for all applications, from dock-to-dock. Operations are performed under real-life conditions representative to those in distribution or production centers.

The Company has started to sell more than 5,000 pallet storage spaces. As part of their collaboration, FM Logistic a longstanding partner and client of BALYO will provide its expertise in the operational management of the site's logistics activities.

"We are very proud to be working alongside BALYO to operate this reference center. With this partnership, we will be able to provide our expertise as a supply chain operator, and learn from the latest innovations and functionalities in mobile robotics applied to pallet movements. Our industry is undergoing numerous changes, in which innovation plays a major role in making a difference and responding to our clients' demands." Yannick Buisson, Chief Executive Officer France, Central Europe and Western Europe FM Logistic

In addition, the diverse nature of the logistics flows handled will enable BALYO to step up the pace of ongoing improvement of the OS and technological bricks embedded into the robots.

BALYO can already announce that negotiations are in progress to launch similar initiatives in Southeast Asia, as well as in the US market.

The Company is also pleased to announce the arrival of a new Chief Sales Officer, Mark Stevenson, in July. Mark, an American who has lived in Europe for many years, has worked for more than 20 years in mobile robotics at well-known companies such as JBT and Dematic. His international experience in direct and indirect sales business development will constitute an advantage for BALYO in stepping up the marketing of its solutions around the world. Mark will be responsible for the Group's sales and marketing, as well as client service.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, comments: "With this site, BALYO has gained a tool that lives up to its ambitions to maintain its technological leading position by continuing to innovate for the benefit of our clients. The site is also a fantastic opportunity to boost our business momentum, as we can now clearly show our clients and prospects the full added value that our robots offer in complex environments and for a variety of logistics applications. We are also honored to welcome a longstanding client and partner, FM Logistic, which through this collaboration has confirmed the quality and relevance of our solutions and will be an essential ally in making the center a world leader and an operating success. Lastly, I am very pleased to welcome Mark on board, who confirms the considerable potential for stepping up the pace of our development that a center of this kind represents."

Next financial release: first half 2021 sales revenues on July 22, 2021.

About BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching, creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €21.7 million in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.balyo.com/

About FM Logistic

Founded in France in 1967, FM Logistic is an independent family-owned company that provides supply chain solutions for omnichannel commerce in the consumer, retail, cosmetics, industrial and healthcare sectors. Its services include warehousing, e-commerce and retail order picking, co-packing, domestic and international transportation, and control tower services. It operates in more than 14 countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America. FM Logistic generated revenues of €1.38 billion in the fiscal year ending March 2021 and has 27,200 employees. You can follow FM Logistic on Twitter at @FMLogistic and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/fm-logistic/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005732/en/

Contacts:

BALYO

Frank Chuffart

investors@balyo.com

NewCap

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 1 44 71 98 53

balyo@newcap.eu

FM Logistic

MEDIA CONTACT

Albane Gringoire Agence de Presse OGILVY Paris 07 86 03 37 00 albane.gringoire@ogilvy.com