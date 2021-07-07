WISeKey combats cybercrime with HIRO Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, the first ever integrated cybersecurity automation solution which uses Advance AI to mimic humans for learning and applying knowledge

For more information visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gh9tCUc81-g

Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, developed by WISeKey arago and the core of the HIRO product, takes a unique approach to process automation by using AI to autonomously and independently determine how to complete and then automate end-to-end tasks based on real time contextual data. Fully auditable and only using steps defined and approved by the customer, Knowledge Automation delivers significantly higher automation rates at a much lower operational cost.

Geneva - July 7, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey"), (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) a cybersecurity AI and IoT platform company, today announced that its HIRO platform is now able to minimize risks of cyberattacks by adding AI capabilities that it is capable of not only understanding context on real life data, but also taking intelligent actions.

Analyzing and improving cybersecurity posture is not a human-scale problem anymore and requires the assistance of cybersecurity knowledge automation tools such as HIRO to complement the traditional security operation tasks that currently require human intervention. HIRO is designed to automate many of these tasks monitor intrusion detection systems to search for threats. Security attacks are increasingly more advanced each day, but with the help of HIRO's cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, security teams can navigate through data alerts to find the many obscure threats they need to know about. Automating this process will add threat intelligence, reduce costs, improve efficiency and ultimately help save time and money.

Combining Cybersecurity with AI and machine learning have become critical technologies in information security, as they are able to quickly analyze millions of events and identify many different types of threats, from malware exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities… to identifying risky behavior that might lead to a phishing attack or download of malicious code. Over time, these technologies learn by gathering data from the past and drawing behaviors to identify new types of possible attacks. Histories of behavior build profiles on users, assets, and networks, allowing AI to detect and respond to deviations from established norms.

Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, developed by WISeKey arago and the core of the HIRO product, takes a unique approach to process automation by using AI to autonomously and independently determine how to complete and then automate end-to-end tasks based on real time contextual data. Fully auditable and only using steps defined and approved by the customer, Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation delivers significantly higher automation rates at a much lower operational cost. Organizations today can automate lower level, repeatable workflows to improve security against hackers and also frees cyber security teams to focus on more productive problem-solving activities.

About ARAGO

ARAGO GmbH, a Germany-based technology company and part of WISeKey Group of companies, aims to provide the benefits of Artificial Intelligence to enterprise customers globally through Knowledge Automation. Founded in Frankfurt am Main 1995 the company uses modern technologies such as inference and machine learning in order to automatically operate any business process. It is our principal belief that the ultimate value of AI is to collaborate with people to automate the urgent but low value routine tasks and free up time to focus on more rewarding and challenging innovation work. Leading to a greater sense of worth for the individual and true value creation for employers. Benefits of AI are not obtained by replacing human workers but by increasing their potential, which is the essence of Knowledge Automation.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.