Eurofins Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI"), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, is excited to announce the first national in-network contract for TruGraf, its proprietary gene expression test for subclinical acute rejection. Humana, a leading health care company that offers a wide range of insurance products and health and wellness services, will offer in-network coverage for the TruGraf blood gene expression test to its Medicare kidney transplant patients, effective August 1, 2021.

TruGraf is the first blood gene expression test approved by CMS/Medicare. TruGraf offers the earliest possible detection of "silent" subclinical acute rejection in kidney transplant patients with stable kidney function before organ injury and chronic acute rejection begins. This novel biomarker test offers transplant patients a non-invasive option for otherwise painful biopsy procedures, leading to detection of subclinical rejection, better long-term outcomes, and an improved quality of life.

Humana will cover the TruGraf test for its Medicare Advantage, Medicare HMO, Medicare Network PFFS, Medicare POS, and Medicare PPO patients.

TGI is very pleased that Humana has extended in-network coverage for TruGraf, making this test available to its Medicare transplant patient population. TGI is committed to working in partnership with medical providers to make our non-invasive approach to improving transplant outcomes available to patients who can benefit from it.

About Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Eurofins Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes, and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community and within the Eurofins family of companies, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. Our flagship product is TruGraf, the only non-invasive blood test approved by CMS that offers the earliest possible detection of "silent" subclinical acute rejection in kidney transplant recipients with stable graft function. Test services are offered through TGI's CLIA laboratory in Fremont, CA. TGI was acquired by Eurofins Scientific in 2019.

Learn more about Transplant Genomics at https://trugraf.com/

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in agroscience Contract Research Organisation services. Eurofins is one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies, as well as having an emerging global presence in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 50,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 25 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

