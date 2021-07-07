Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021
WKN: A1J2RL ISIN: US00213H1059 
Stuttgart
07.07.21
08:05 Uhr
1,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
07.07.2021
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.: ARC Group Worldwide Shines at POWDERMET2021

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide participated in the annual POWDERMET Conference in Orlando, FL from June 20th - 23rd. The leading North American technical conference on powder metallurgy and particulate materials, POWDERMET2021 is a hub for technology transfer for professionals from every part of the industry. As part of the program, ARC participated in the 57th edition of the Powder Metallurgy [PM] Design Excellence Award Competition. The DEA Competition recognizes those companies developing and producing complicated MIM components that further expand the capabilities of the technology. This year ARC was presented 5 awards - the highest of all participating companies. Below, Rees Jones [ARC-CO Senior Metallurgist], Kim Cullian [ARC-CO Program Manager], and Michael Wiseman [ARC Global VP Engineering] receive the awards:

  • Enclosed Striker - Grand Prize [Aerospace / Military / Firearms]
  • Worm Gear - Award of Distinction [Automotive/Transmission]
  • Key Blade - Award of Distinction [Hardware / Appliances]
  • Quick Disconnect Assembly - Grand Prize [Hand Tools / Recreation]
  • Pusher - Award of Distinction [Medical / Dental]

About ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARCW) is a leading global advanced manufacturing service provider. Founded in 1987, the Company offers its customers a compelling portfolio of advanced manufacturing technologies and cutting-edge capabilities to improve the efficiency of traditional manufacturing processes and accelerate their time to market. In addition to being a world leader in metal injection molding, ARC has significant expertise in prototyping, advanced tooling, automation, machining, plastic injection molding, lean manufacturing, and robotics. ARC's mission is to bring innovation and technology to manufacturing. Learn more at arcw.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Phone: (303) 467-5236
Email: InvestorRelations@arcw.com

SOURCE: ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654462/ARC-Group-Worldwide-Shines-at-POWDERMET2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
