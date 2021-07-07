- (PLX AI) - Lufthansa Group successfully secures further liquidity on the capital market.
- • Lufthansa says second corporate bond of 1 billion euros issued
- • The bond with a denomination of 100,000 euros was placed in two tranches with a term of three and eight years respectively and a volume of 500 million euros each
- • The tranche with a term until 2024 bears interest at 2.0 percent per year, the tranche maturing in 2029 3.5 percent
- • Lufthansa says is continuing to make preparations for a capital increase
- • Says Executive and Supervisory Boards have not yet taken a decision on the size and timing of a possible capital increase and approval by the ESF for this has to be obtained
LUFTHANSA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de