OL GROUPE: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

Lyon, July 8 2021
Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE
Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:
- 371,918 shares
- € 106,910.46
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 523
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 550
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 179,615 shares for € 396,622.66
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 192,123 shares for € 425,891.07
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:
- 384,426 shares
- € 77,921.83
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 653
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 569
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 211,288 shares for € 453,047.42
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 218,082 shares for € 472,489.43
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 294,516 shares
- € 190,384.17
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
o0o
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|523
|179,615
|396,622.66
|550
|192,123
|425,891.07
|04/01/2021
|4
|1,334
|2,854.76
|5
|1,070
|2,332.60
|05/01/2021
|7
|1,155
|2,494.80
|-
|-
|-
|06/01/2021
|1
|825
|1,782.00
|2
|130
|283.40
|07/01/2021
|3
|2,086
|4,484.90
|-
|-
|-
|08/01/2021
|-
|-
|-
|2
|1,596
|3,495.24
|11/01/2021
|13
|2,200
|4,752.00
|4
|5,125
|11,223.75
|12/01/2021
|-
|-
|-
|5
|1,475
|3,215.50
|13/01/2021
|26
|6,547
|13,945.11
|-
|-
|-
|14/01/2021
|6
|1,000
|2,090.00
|4
|905
|1,909.55
|15/01/2021
|-
|-
|-
|9
|4,295
|9,062.45
|18/01/2021
|7
|817
|1,707.53
|-
|-
|-
|19/01/2021
|5
|683
|1,427.47
|3
|1,400
|2,940.00
|20/01/2021
|8
|2,500
|5,200.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/01/2021
|10
|4,366
|8,862.98
|-
|-
|-
|22/01/2021
|14
|4,419
|8,838.00
|8
|1,809
|3,690.36
|25/01/2021
|11
|1,980
|3,979.80
|12
|2,391
|4,877.64
|26/01/2021
|10
|1,950
|3,919.50
|3
|1,166
|2,343.66
|27/01/2021
|7
|1,272
|2,531.28
|8
|1,213
|2,438.13
|28/01/2021
|-
|-
|-
|7
|501
|1,007.01
|29/01/2021
|7
|879
|1,749.21
|12
|1,820
|3,658.20
|01/02/2021
|11
|6,000
|11,640.00
|2
|2,700
|5,373.00
|02/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|16
|5,600
|11,088.00
|03/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|10
|4,570
|9,048.60
|04/02/2021
|2
|500
|985.00
|1
|230
|457.70
|05/02/2021
|1
|1,000
|1,970.00
|22
|4,808
|9,616.00
|08/02/2021
|1
|1,000
|2,000.00
|10
|6,692
|13,584.76
|09/02/2021
|8
|1,500
|3,045.00
|9
|5,200
|10,764.00
|10/02/2021
|4
|3,000
|6,060.00
|3
|3,596
|7,371.80
|11/02/2021
|9
|3,500
|7,035.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/02/2021
|1
|1,000
|2,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|10
|326
|665.04
|17/02/2021
|3
|555
|1,121.10
|6
|2,078
|4,239.12
|18/02/2021
|2
|531
|1,083.24
|10
|2,000
|4,160.00
|19/02/2021
|3
|2,969
|6,056.76
|8
|2,263
|4,684.41
|22/02/2021
|5
|2,012
|4,164.84
|5
|1,737
|3,630.33
|23/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|9
|1,200
|2,532.00
|24/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|11
|4,936
|10,612.40
|25/02/2021
|4
|2,000
|4,280.00
|5
|2,264
|4,958.16
|26/02/2021
|7
|4,236
|8,980.32
|-
|-
|-
|01/03/2021
|3
|749
|1,595.37
|12
|3,500
|7,595.00
|02/03/2021
|3
|597
|1,283.55
|6
|1,500
|3,270.00
|03/03/2021
|6
|918
|1,982.88
|5
|3,245
|7,009.20
|04/03/2021
|2
|1,000
|2,140.00
|4
|3,779
|8,238.22
|05/03/2021
|4
|1,000
|2,180.00
|2
|221
|486.20
|08/03/2021
|1
|1,000
|2,190.00
|7
|4,049
|8,907.80
|09/03/2021
|1
|184
|412.16
|19
|4,400
|9,944.00
|10/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|30
|4,610
|10,556.90
|11/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|12
|2,703
|6,189.87
|12/03/2021
|3
|2,011
|4,544.86
|19
|4,787
|11,057.97
|15/03/2021
|3
|2,000
|4,580.00
|4
|15,000
|35,850.00
|16/03/2021
|8
|2,021
|4,789.77
|3
|1,000
|2,420.00
|17/03/2021
|3
|1,000
|2,400.00
|5
|1,000
|2,440.00
|18/03/2021
|4
|1,500
|3,615.00
|3
|1,000
|2,460.00
|19/03/2021
|6
|3,000
|7,290.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/03/2021
|11
|5,500
|13,200.00
|-
|-
|-
|23/03/2021
|5
|2,394
|5,649.84
|-
|-
|-
|24/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|2.42
|25/03/2021
|1
|500
|1,180.00
|2
|518
|1,243.20
|26/03/2021
|7
|4,085
|9,558.90
|-
|-
|-
|29/03/2021
|6
|2,000
|4,640.00
|-
|-
|-
|30/03/2021
|1
|500
|1,155.00
|-
|-
|-
|31/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4,387
|10,397.19
|01/04/2021
|4
|500
|1,170.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/04/2021
|4
|2,500
|5,750.00
|2
|1,613
|3,838.94
|07/04/2021
|2
|1,000
|2,340.00
|14
|2,000
|4,760.00
|08/04/2021
|10
|453
|1,073.61
|7
|2,482
|5,956.80
|09/04/2021
|3
|96
|228.48
|4
|579
|1,401.18
|12/04/2021
|3
|1,905
|4,552.95
|4
|1,921
|4,648.82
|13/04/2021
|4
|1,500
|3,600.00
|-
|-
|-
|14/04/2021
|6
|1,632
|3,884.16
|-
|-
|-
|15/04/2021
|7
|504
|1,209.60
|-
|-
|-
|16/04/2021
|3
|496
|1,185.44
|-
|-
|-
|19/04/2021
|6
|2,515
|5,935.40
|1
|45
|107.55
|21/04/2021
|6
|1,394
|3,220.14
|-
|-
|-
|22/04/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|70
|165.20
|26/04/2021
|16
|5,606
|12,837.74
|-
|-
|-
|27/04/2021
|10
|3,244
|7,299.00
|-
|-
|-
|28/04/2021
|1
|1,000
|2,280.00
|-
|-
|-
|29/04/2021
|8
|3,455
|7,773.75
|-
|-
|-
|30/04/2021
|5
|3,500
|7,910.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/05/2021
|-
|-
|-
|9
|1,500
|3,450.00
|04/05/2021
|2
|2,000
|4,580.00
|6
|6,885
|16,248.60
|05/05/2021
|1
|76
|176.32
|19
|4,300
|10,105.00
|06/05/2021
|3
|185
|429.20
|5
|2,000
|4,720.00
|07/05/2021
|2
|671
|1,556.72
|-
|-
|-
|10/05/2021
|9
|4,668
|10,689.72
|8
|6,856
|16,043.04
|11/05/2021
|9
|3,000
|6,870.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/05/2021
|4
|1,001
|2,282.28
|2
|801
|1,858.32
|13/05/2021
|3
|3,000
|6,900.00
|1
|1
|2.34
|14/05/2021
|-
|-
|-
|10
|4,999
|11,597.68
|17/05/2021
|12
|3,000
|6,960.00
|1
|164
|385.40
|18/05/2021
|3
|1,000
|2,300.00
|5
|1,000
|2,320.00
|19/05/2021
|1
|1,000
|2,300.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/05/2021
|1
|1,000
|2,300.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/05/2021
|1
|22
|50.60
|1
|1,000
|2,340.00
|24/05/2021
|17
|10,703
|23,974.72
|-
|-
|-
|25/05/2021
|2
|500
|1,130.00
|1
|9
|20.52
|26/05/2021
|8
|2,000
|4,440.00
|4
|1,967
|4,484.76
|27/05/2021
|3
|1,801
|3,962.20
|4
|1,200
|2,676.00
|28/05/2021
|3
|1,501
|3,317.21
|14
|3,192
|7,150.08
|31/05/2021
|-
|-
|-
|11
|1,221
|2,759.46
|01/06/2021
|1
|10
|22.10
|6
|773
|1,739.25
|02/06/2021
|4
|1,004
|2,238.92
|8
|1,506
|3,388.50
|03/06/2021
|7
|848
|1,899.52
|-
|-
|-
|04/06/2021
|3
|486
|1,108.08
|1
|432
|984.96
|07/06/2021
|4
|562
|1,281.36
|1
|500
|1,150.00
|09/06/2021
|-
|-
|-
|2
|650
|1,495.00
|10/06/2021
|5
|1,500
|3,420.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/06/2021
|-
|-
|-
|5
|2,000
|4,560.00
|14/06/2021
|2
|196
|441.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/06/2021
|3
|1,100
|2,486.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/06/2021
|-
|-
|-
|4
|1,850
|4,255.00
|17/06/2021
|1
|749
|1,707.72
|3
|3,000
|7,020.00
|18/06/2021
|1
|251
|572.28
|5
|285
|655.50
|21/06/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|28
|64.40
|22/06/2021
|2
|1,000
|2,260.00
|-
|-
|-
|23/06/2021
|-
|-
|-
|2
|687
|1,593.84
|24/06/2021
|9
|2,705
|6,086.25
|1
|1
|2.28
|25/06/2021
|10
|1,001
|2,262.26
|4
|2,001
|4,542.27
|28/06/2021
|6
|2,000
|4,500.00
|2
|645
|1,470.60
|29/06/2021
|3
|1,000
|2,230.00
|6
|164
|369.00
|30/06/2021
|2
|1,000
|2,210.00
|6
|1,000
|2,230.00
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xm1xlclsZmvKm52aaZaXaWeYbJxpx2iYbmiVxpKeZZadb5xinWpobpSaZnBhlmZp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70113-20210707_olg_bilan_semestriel_20210630_en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
OL GROUPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de