Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Die neue "Cash Cow"!? Aktienkurs steigt und steigt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
07.07.21
08:04 Uhr
2,220 Euro
+0,030
+1,37 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1702,22019:03
Actusnews Wire
07.07.2021 | 18:42
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

Lyon, July 8 2021

Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

  • 371,918 shares
  • € 106,910.46
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 523
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 550
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 179,615 shares for € 396,622.66
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 192,123 shares for € 425,891.07

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:
  • 384,426 shares
  • € 77,921.83
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 653
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 569
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 211,288 shares for € 453,047.42
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 218,082 shares for € 472,489.43
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
  • 294,516 shares
  • € 190,384.17

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

o0o

Buy Side Sell Side
Number of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EUR Number of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EUR
Total523179,615396,622.66 550192,123425,891.07
04/01/202141,3342,854.76 51,0702,332.60
05/01/202171,1552,494.80 ---
06/01/202118251,782.00 2130283.40
07/01/202132,0864,484.90 ---
08/01/2021--- 21,5963,495.24
11/01/2021132,2004,752.00 45,12511,223.75
12/01/2021--- 51,4753,215.50
13/01/2021266,54713,945.11 ---
14/01/202161,0002,090.00 49051,909.55
15/01/2021--- 94,2959,062.45
18/01/202178171,707.53 ---
19/01/202156831,427.47 31,4002,940.00
20/01/202182,5005,200.00 ---
21/01/2021104,3668,862.98 ---
22/01/2021144,4198,838.00 81,8093,690.36
25/01/2021111,9803,979.80 122,3914,877.64
26/01/2021101,9503,919.50 31,1662,343.66
27/01/202171,2722,531.28 81,2132,438.13
28/01/2021--- 75011,007.01
29/01/202178791,749.21 121,8203,658.20
01/02/2021116,00011,640.00 22,7005,373.00
02/02/2021--- 165,60011,088.00
03/02/2021--- 104,5709,048.60
04/02/20212500985.00 1230457.70
05/02/202111,0001,970.00 224,8089,616.00
08/02/202111,0002,000.00 106,69213,584.76
09/02/202181,5003,045.00 95,20010,764.00
10/02/202143,0006,060.00 33,5967,371.80
11/02/202193,5007,035.00 ---
12/02/202111,0002,000.00 ---
16/02/2021--- 10326665.04
17/02/202135551,121.10 62,0784,239.12
18/02/202125311,083.24 102,0004,160.00
19/02/202132,9696,056.76 82,2634,684.41
22/02/202152,0124,164.84 51,7373,630.33
23/02/2021--- 91,2002,532.00
24/02/2021--- 114,93610,612.40
25/02/202142,0004,280.00 52,2644,958.16
26/02/202174,2368,980.32 ---
01/03/202137491,595.37 123,5007,595.00
02/03/202135971,283.55 61,5003,270.00
03/03/202169181,982.88 53,2457,009.20
04/03/202121,0002,140.00 43,7798,238.22
05/03/202141,0002,180.00 2221486.20
08/03/202111,0002,190.00 74,0498,907.80
09/03/20211184412.16 194,4009,944.00
10/03/2021--- 304,61010,556.90
11/03/2021--- 122,7036,189.87
12/03/202132,0114,544.86 194,78711,057.97
15/03/202132,0004,580.00 415,00035,850.00
16/03/202182,0214,789.77 31,0002,420.00
17/03/202131,0002,400.00 51,0002,440.00
18/03/202141,5003,615.00 31,0002,460.00
19/03/202163,0007,290.00 ---
22/03/2021115,50013,200.00 ---
23/03/202152,3945,649.84 ---
24/03/2021--- 112.42
25/03/202115001,180.00 25181,243.20
26/03/202174,0859,558.90 ---
29/03/202162,0004,640.00 ---
30/03/202115001,155.00 ---
31/03/2021--- 44,38710,397.19
01/04/202145001,170.00 ---
06/04/202142,5005,750.00 21,6133,838.94
07/04/202121,0002,340.00 142,0004,760.00
08/04/2021104531,073.61 72,4825,956.80
09/04/2021396228.48 45791,401.18
12/04/202131,9054,552.95 41,9214,648.82
13/04/202141,5003,600.00 ---
14/04/202161,6323,884.16 ---
15/04/202175041,209.60 ---
16/04/202134961,185.44 ---
19/04/202162,5155,935.40 145107.55
21/04/202161,3943,220.14 ---
22/04/2021--- 170165.20
26/04/2021165,60612,837.74 ---
27/04/2021103,2447,299.00 ---
28/04/202111,0002,280.00 ---
29/04/202183,4557,773.75 ---
30/04/202153,5007,910.00 ---
03/05/2021--- 91,5003,450.00
04/05/202122,0004,580.00 66,88516,248.60
05/05/2021176176.32 194,30010,105.00
06/05/20213185429.20 52,0004,720.00
07/05/202126711,556.72 ---
10/05/202194,66810,689.72 86,85616,043.04
11/05/202193,0006,870.00 ---
12/05/202141,0012,282.28 28011,858.32
13/05/202133,0006,900.00 112.34
14/05/2021--- 104,99911,597.68
17/05/2021123,0006,960.00 1164385.40
18/05/202131,0002,300.00 51,0002,320.00
19/05/202111,0002,300.00 ---
20/05/202111,0002,300.00 ---
21/05/202112250.60 11,0002,340.00
24/05/20211710,70323,974.72 ---
25/05/202125001,130.00 1920.52
26/05/202182,0004,440.00 41,9674,484.76
27/05/202131,8013,962.20 41,2002,676.00
28/05/202131,5013,317.21 143,1927,150.08
31/05/2021--- 111,2212,759.46
01/06/202111022.10 67731,739.25
02/06/202141,0042,238.92 81,5063,388.50
03/06/202178481,899.52 ---
04/06/202134861,108.08 1432984.96
07/06/202145621,281.36 15001,150.00
09/06/2021--- 26501,495.00
10/06/202151,5003,420.00 ---
11/06/2021--- 52,0004,560.00
14/06/20212196441.00 ---
15/06/202131,1002,486.00 ---
16/06/2021--- 41,8504,255.00
17/06/202117491,707.72 33,0007,020.00
18/06/20211251572.28 5285655.50
21/06/2021--- 12864.40
22/06/202121,0002,260.00 ---
23/06/2021--- 26871,593.84
24/06/202192,7056,086.25 112.28
25/06/2021101,0012,262.26 42,0014,542.27
28/06/202162,0004,500.00 26451,470.60
29/06/202131,0002,230.00 6164369.00
30/06/202121,0002,210.00 61,0002,230.00
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xm1xlclsZmvKm52aaZaXaWeYbJxpx2iYbmiVxpKeZZadb5xinWpobpSaZnBhlmZp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70113-20210707_olg_bilan_semestriel_20210630_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
OL GROUPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.