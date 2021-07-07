OL GROUPE: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

Lyon, July 8 2021

Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

371,918 shares

€ 106,910.46

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 523

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 550

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 179,615 shares for € 396,622.66

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 192,123 shares for € 425,891.07

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

384,426 shares

€ 77,921.83

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 653

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 569

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 211,288 shares for € 453,047.42

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 218,082 shares for € 472,489.43

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

294,516 shares

€ 190,384.17

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

o0o

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 523 179,615 396,622.66 550 192,123 425,891.07 04/01/2021 4 1,334 2,854.76 5 1,070 2,332.60 05/01/2021 7 1,155 2,494.80 - - - 06/01/2021 1 825 1,782.00 2 130 283.40 07/01/2021 3 2,086 4,484.90 - - - 08/01/2021 - - - 2 1,596 3,495.24 11/01/2021 13 2,200 4,752.00 4 5,125 11,223.75 12/01/2021 - - - 5 1,475 3,215.50 13/01/2021 26 6,547 13,945.11 - - - 14/01/2021 6 1,000 2,090.00 4 905 1,909.55 15/01/2021 - - - 9 4,295 9,062.45 18/01/2021 7 817 1,707.53 - - - 19/01/2021 5 683 1,427.47 3 1,400 2,940.00 20/01/2021 8 2,500 5,200.00 - - - 21/01/2021 10 4,366 8,862.98 - - - 22/01/2021 14 4,419 8,838.00 8 1,809 3,690.36 25/01/2021 11 1,980 3,979.80 12 2,391 4,877.64 26/01/2021 10 1,950 3,919.50 3 1,166 2,343.66 27/01/2021 7 1,272 2,531.28 8 1,213 2,438.13 28/01/2021 - - - 7 501 1,007.01 29/01/2021 7 879 1,749.21 12 1,820 3,658.20 01/02/2021 11 6,000 11,640.00 2 2,700 5,373.00 02/02/2021 - - - 16 5,600 11,088.00 03/02/2021 - - - 10 4,570 9,048.60 04/02/2021 2 500 985.00 1 230 457.70 05/02/2021 1 1,000 1,970.00 22 4,808 9,616.00 08/02/2021 1 1,000 2,000.00 10 6,692 13,584.76 09/02/2021 8 1,500 3,045.00 9 5,200 10,764.00 10/02/2021 4 3,000 6,060.00 3 3,596 7,371.80 11/02/2021 9 3,500 7,035.00 - - - 12/02/2021 1 1,000 2,000.00 - - - 16/02/2021 - - - 10 326 665.04 17/02/2021 3 555 1,121.10 6 2,078 4,239.12 18/02/2021 2 531 1,083.24 10 2,000 4,160.00 19/02/2021 3 2,969 6,056.76 8 2,263 4,684.41 22/02/2021 5 2,012 4,164.84 5 1,737 3,630.33 23/02/2021 - - - 9 1,200 2,532.00 24/02/2021 - - - 11 4,936 10,612.40 25/02/2021 4 2,000 4,280.00 5 2,264 4,958.16 26/02/2021 7 4,236 8,980.32 - - - 01/03/2021 3 749 1,595.37 12 3,500 7,595.00 02/03/2021 3 597 1,283.55 6 1,500 3,270.00 03/03/2021 6 918 1,982.88 5 3,245 7,009.20 04/03/2021 2 1,000 2,140.00 4 3,779 8,238.22 05/03/2021 4 1,000 2,180.00 2 221 486.20 08/03/2021 1 1,000 2,190.00 7 4,049 8,907.80 09/03/2021 1 184 412.16 19 4,400 9,944.00 10/03/2021 - - - 30 4,610 10,556.90 11/03/2021 - - - 12 2,703 6,189.87 12/03/2021 3 2,011 4,544.86 19 4,787 11,057.97 15/03/2021 3 2,000 4,580.00 4 15,000 35,850.00 16/03/2021 8 2,021 4,789.77 3 1,000 2,420.00 17/03/2021 3 1,000 2,400.00 5 1,000 2,440.00 18/03/2021 4 1,500 3,615.00 3 1,000 2,460.00 19/03/2021 6 3,000 7,290.00 - - - 22/03/2021 11 5,500 13,200.00 - - - 23/03/2021 5 2,394 5,649.84 - - - 24/03/2021 - - - 1 1 2.42 25/03/2021 1 500 1,180.00 2 518 1,243.20 26/03/2021 7 4,085 9,558.90 - - - 29/03/2021 6 2,000 4,640.00 - - - 30/03/2021 1 500 1,155.00 - - - 31/03/2021 - - - 4 4,387 10,397.19 01/04/2021 4 500 1,170.00 - - - 06/04/2021 4 2,500 5,750.00 2 1,613 3,838.94 07/04/2021 2 1,000 2,340.00 14 2,000 4,760.00 08/04/2021 10 453 1,073.61 7 2,482 5,956.80 09/04/2021 3 96 228.48 4 579 1,401.18 12/04/2021 3 1,905 4,552.95 4 1,921 4,648.82 13/04/2021 4 1,500 3,600.00 - - - 14/04/2021 6 1,632 3,884.16 - - - 15/04/2021 7 504 1,209.60 - - - 16/04/2021 3 496 1,185.44 - - - 19/04/2021 6 2,515 5,935.40 1 45 107.55 21/04/2021 6 1,394 3,220.14 - - - 22/04/2021 - - - 1 70 165.20 26/04/2021 16 5,606 12,837.74 - - - 27/04/2021 10 3,244 7,299.00 - - - 28/04/2021 1 1,000 2,280.00 - - - 29/04/2021 8 3,455 7,773.75 - - - 30/04/2021 5 3,500 7,910.00 - - - 03/05/2021 - - - 9 1,500 3,450.00 04/05/2021 2 2,000 4,580.00 6 6,885 16,248.60 05/05/2021 1 76 176.32 19 4,300 10,105.00 06/05/2021 3 185 429.20 5 2,000 4,720.00 07/05/2021 2 671 1,556.72 - - - 10/05/2021 9 4,668 10,689.72 8 6,856 16,043.04 11/05/2021 9 3,000 6,870.00 - - - 12/05/2021 4 1,001 2,282.28 2 801 1,858.32 13/05/2021 3 3,000 6,900.00 1 1 2.34 14/05/2021 - - - 10 4,999 11,597.68 17/05/2021 12 3,000 6,960.00 1 164 385.40 18/05/2021 3 1,000 2,300.00 5 1,000 2,320.00 19/05/2021 1 1,000 2,300.00 - - - 20/05/2021 1 1,000 2,300.00 - - - 21/05/2021 1 22 50.60 1 1,000 2,340.00 24/05/2021 17 10,703 23,974.72 - - - 25/05/2021 2 500 1,130.00 1 9 20.52 26/05/2021 8 2,000 4,440.00 4 1,967 4,484.76 27/05/2021 3 1,801 3,962.20 4 1,200 2,676.00 28/05/2021 3 1,501 3,317.21 14 3,192 7,150.08 31/05/2021 - - - 11 1,221 2,759.46 01/06/2021 1 10 22.10 6 773 1,739.25 02/06/2021 4 1,004 2,238.92 8 1,506 3,388.50 03/06/2021 7 848 1,899.52 - - - 04/06/2021 3 486 1,108.08 1 432 984.96 07/06/2021 4 562 1,281.36 1 500 1,150.00 09/06/2021 - - - 2 650 1,495.00 10/06/2021 5 1,500 3,420.00 - - - 11/06/2021 - - - 5 2,000 4,560.00 14/06/2021 2 196 441.00 - - - 15/06/2021 3 1,100 2,486.00 - - - 16/06/2021 - - - 4 1,850 4,255.00 17/06/2021 1 749 1,707.72 3 3,000 7,020.00 18/06/2021 1 251 572.28 5 285 655.50 21/06/2021 - - - 1 28 64.40 22/06/2021 2 1,000 2,260.00 - - - 23/06/2021 - - - 2 687 1,593.84 24/06/2021 9 2,705 6,086.25 1 1 2.28 25/06/2021 10 1,001 2,262.26 4 2,001 4,542.27 28/06/2021 6 2,000 4,500.00 2 645 1,470.60 29/06/2021 3 1,000 2,230.00 6 164 369.00 30/06/2021 2 1,000 2,210.00 6 1,000 2,230.00

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xm1xlclsZmvKm52aaZaXaWeYbJxpx2iYbmiVxpKeZZadb5xinWpobpSaZnBhlmZp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70113-20210707_olg_bilan_semestriel_20210630_en.pdf