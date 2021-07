Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Inside Self Storage World Expo, July 14-15

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, will exhibit its third-party self-storage management platform, Global MaxManagementSM, at the Inside Self Storage (ISS) World Expo.

The conference is being held on July 13-16, 2021 at the Mirage in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the expo hall open on July 14-15, 2021. The annual gathering brings together self-storage experts, educators and colleagues to discuss ways to capitalize on the industry's latest products, services, strategies and trends.

Global MaxManagement SM is designed to maximize the value of independent property owners' self-storage businesses. The platform delivers sophisticated and innovative strategies that address the challenges that come with staffing, budgets, billing, collections, auctions, rental rate adjustments, digital marketing and maintenance. The platform also provides access to the company's team of industry professionals and proven best practices.

"ISS presents a great opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss strategies with key participants in the self-storage industry," stated Mark C. Winmill, president and CEO of Global Self Storage. "We believe there are a number of property developers and single-property and small-portfolio operators as well as newcomers to the industry at ISS that can benefit from our Global MaxManagementSM platform, and we look forward to discussing how we can help enhance the performance of their self-storage properties."

Company vice president, Don Klimoski, will be attending the conference along with vice president of customer operations, Gary Chatfield, and regional manager, Bob Coghill.

Global Self Storage recently reported strong pricing power and lease-up performance that drove record occupancies and revenues in Q1 2021. The company also reported peer-leading double-digit growth in funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations.

Independent property owners interested in achieving similar results are encouraged to visit the company at booth #1222 to learn more about the company's third-party self-storage management platform and discover how it can help maximize the value of their storage business.

For questions about the company's third-party self-storage management platform, please contact the company at (866) 536-SELF (7353) or thirdpartymanagement@globalselfstorage.us. For questions about Global Self Storage or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact Don Klimoski at (212) 785-0900 ext. 280 or send an email to dklimoski@globalselfstorage.us.

About Inside Storage World Expo

The Inside Self-Storage (ISS) World Expo is the leading education and networking event for self-storage owners, managers, developers, investors and suppliers. It was founded in 1992 and has since become a magnet for a diverse community of self-storage professionals. Industry owners, managers, investors, developers and suppliers attend the event to meet, greet, learn and celebrate. Informa Markets acquired the show from Virgo Publishing in July 2014. To learn more about ISS, go to www.issworldexpo.com.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

For more information, go to ir.globalselfstorage.us or visit the company's customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow Global Self Storage on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

