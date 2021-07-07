Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021
WKN: A2AKFX ISIN: NL0011606264 
07.07.2021
07.07.2021 | 22:29
Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in William Blair's Biotech Focus Conference 2021

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 07, 2021(Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a panel discussion, Moving Beyond Monoclonals: The Potential of Multispecific Therapies, at William Blair's Biotech Focus Conference 2021 on Wednesday, July 14 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

The live webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website. An archived presentation will be available on the Merus website for a limited time.

About Merus
Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics. Multiclonics are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' websiteand twitter.


