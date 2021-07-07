Great Thunder considering utilizing new-age Artificial Intelligence program for the Fenelon Camp, and mobilizes exploration team in Newfoundland

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC Pink: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") would like to provide an outline of its exploration plans for its Newfoundland properties and provide results of its drilling activities in Quebec at its Southern Star property in the Fenelon Gold Camp.

Newfoundland Project Developments

Great Thunder has begun mobilizing an exploration crew to its newly acquired projects in Newfoundland. The Phase 1 program will consist of geological mapping, prospecting, geochemistry sampling, and ground geophysics utilizing both magnetic ("MAG") and Induced Polarization ("IP") surveys.

The province of Newfoundland, Canada has seen a surge of exploration and development excitement that has created a rush. In early 2020, New Found Gold Corp. announced a discovery of 92.86 g/t gold over 19m (included 285.2 g/t gold over 6 metres). Just last week, they released a new high-grade discovery with an intersection grading 430.17 g/t gold over 5.25 metres. Marathon Gold Corp. also have generated great interest in this area where recent discoveries and ongoing drilling campaigns around their resource of 3.14 million oz gold Indicated and 1 million oz gold in the inferred mineral resource category.

Great Thunder has recently positioned the Company with +11,000 hectares of strategically located ground in active gold-bearing structural corridors and continues to negotiate for additional prospective claims in exciting areas of the province.





Fenelon Gold Camp

Analytical results for the Company's first-ever diamond drill program on the Southern Star property in the Fenelon Gold Camp have been received. Great Thunder completed four drill holes totalling 2,425 metres (see press release dated May 4th, 2021). No significant assays results were reported. The Southern Star property consists of 275 claims located 6.5km south of the Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Project where Wallbridge recently announced high-grade gold intercepts including 23.7 g/t Au over 24.9m (see WM press release dated June 29th, 2021).

Drill targets for the Southern Star drill program consisted of airborne EM anomalies concentrated in the northern portion of the property (Figure 2). The Company has over $2M to spend in Quebec on exploration activities and much of the property remains unexplored and will be the focus of additional drill programs as targets are defined. The Company is considering utilizing an Artificial Intelligence company that could analyze all of the historic data and publicly available data from the entire Fenelon Gold Camp to assist with potential drill targeting on Great Thunder's 15,231.47 hectares in the district.





Qualified Person

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend and the La Corne pegmatite field in Quebec and the New Found Gold trend in Newfoundland. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Fenelon Gold Camp next to the leading Wallbridge Mining.

