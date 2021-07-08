Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC Pink: SPEYF) (FSE: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") announces that that David Thornley-Hall has resigned from the board of directors and from the position of President to pursue other interests, effective July 05, 2021. Mr. Thornley-Hall had served as a director of the Company since 2019 and the Company thanks him for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi CEO, Director

nader@speyresources.ca

778-881-4631

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89715