Van Security - Ford and TVL Security bring customers aftermarket solutions as factory-fit options

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford and TVL Security have strengthened their partnership to offer customers a wider range of additional security products as factory fit options on both Ford Custom and Ford Transit across Europe.

Ford is the first commercial vehicle manufacturer to offer a range of additional factory fit options for security products that have until now only been available in the aftermarket.

TVL Security has worked in partnership with Ford for several years with their patented Replock already available as a factory fit option.

'It was a natural extension of our close working relationship with Ford to develop our range of aftermarket security products for factory fit options. The TVL Innovation Team have been collaborating with the Ford engineering team for several months to design and manufacture exclusive versions of our products that are positioned in the vehicle to deliver optimum performance and protection for van operators'.

'Van operators can now have their new vehicles delivered to the dealer ready for use. In addition to the convenience this provides, customers will have the assurance of market leading TVL products that come with the same Ford warranty as with all factory options. Plus, the cost of vehicle security becomes part of the overall vehicle cost and can be included in the financing of the vehicle.' said Laura Moran, Managing Director, TVL Group

Mandy Dean, Commercial Vehicle Director, Ford of Britain, said:

"Ford is continually looking at new ways to improve vehicle security as new technology develops and we know security is a particular concern for Britain's builders and traders. It isn't just vehicles themselves being targeted by thieves but also the tools inside them. Our partnership with TVL goes a step further in our mission to help keep customers' vehicles safe."

These additional factory fit options will be available as packs based on the most popular products that are fitted in the aftermarket.

According to Logistics UK's Van Security Survey 80% of respondents would pay extra for additional factory fitted security measures. With approximately 60% of van operators adding additional security to their vehicle in the aftermarket the expectation is that many fleet operators will take advantage of the convenience of ordering their vehicle security as a factory option.

