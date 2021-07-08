Das Instrument UK4 AU000000GWR8 GWR GROUP LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.07.2021The instrument UK4 AU000000GWR8 GWR GROUP LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2021Das Instrument IBE1 ES0144580Y14 IBERDROLA INH. EO -,75 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.07.2021The instrument IBE1 ES0144580Y14 IBERDROLA INH. EO -,75 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2021Das Instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.07.2021The instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2021Das Instrument C0Q CH0198251305 COCA-COLA HBC NA.SF 6,70 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.07.2021The instrument C0Q CH0198251305 COCA-COLA HBC NA.SF 6,70 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2021Das Instrument CA8263191055 SIERRA GROWTH CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.07.2021The instrument CA8263191055 SIERRA GROWTH CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2021Das Instrument BABB ID1000098205 BK PERMATA A RP 12500 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.07.2021The instrument BABB ID1000098205 BK PERMATA A RP 12500 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.07.2021Das Instrument EYI GG00B1W3VF54 SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.07.2021The instrument EYI GG00B1W3VF54 SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2021Das Instrument 9HT KYG4923B1041 INVESTECH HLDGS HD-,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.07.2021The instrument 9HT KYG4923B1041 INVESTECH HLDGS HD-,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2021Das Instrument IMT CA39526A1003 GREENFIRST FOR.PROD.INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.07.2021The instrument IMT CA39526A1003 GREENFIRST FOR.PROD.INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2021