Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

June 21 June 20 Change Jan-June 2021 Jan-June 2020 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 115,408 108,325 +7% 646,372 665,348 -3% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 52,359 73,079 -28% 251,368 554,577 -55%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In June 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 115,408 trucks, an increase of 7% compared to June 2020. The slowdown in growth observed is the consequence of a temporary and planned reduction in capacity, linked to the end of work to connect the ElecLink cable in the Tunnel.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 52,359 passenger vehicles. The decrease of 28% is explained by an unfavourable comparison due to the lifting of lockdown measures at the same time last year and also by the reinstating by the French government at the beginning of June 2021 of the requirement for British people wishing to travel to Europe to have a compelling reason to do so.

July traffic figures will be published on Friday 6 August 2021 before the markets open.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005813/en/

Contacts:

For UK media enquiriescontact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467



For investor enquiries contact

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com



Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com