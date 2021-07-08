- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen Q3 organic growth 4% vs. estimate 4.3%.
- • Q3 revenue EUR 280.6 million vs. estimate EUR 281 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 82.4 million vs. estimate EUR 78 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 29.3% vs. estimate 27.8%
- • Organic growth was primarily due to a reduced positive effect from EUR-based pricing and a higher comparable as customers built safety inventories due to the COVID-19 lockdowns last year, CEO says
- • Outlook FY organic growth 6-8% (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 27-28% (unchanged)
