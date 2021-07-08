Anzeige
WKN: 565131 ISIN: DK0010272202 Ticker-Symbol: GE9 
Frankfurt
07.07.21
16:40 Uhr
358,60 Euro
+4,50
+1,27 %
GlobeNewswire
08.07.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 9 July 2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202              
--------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,620,740 shares (DKK 65,620,740)   
--------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        47,974 shares (DKK 47,974)       
--------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  65,668,714 shares (DKK 65,668,714)   
--------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     660 shares - DKK 31.75,   
            ·     550 shares - DKK 220.40,   
            ·     9.487 shares - DKK 337.40,  
            ·     125 shares - DKK 466.20,   
            ·     1.875 shares - DKK 636.50,  
            ·     703 shares - DKK 815.50,   
            ·     6.625 shares - DKK 939.50,  
            ·     7.128 shares - DKK 962.00,  
            ·     12.272 shares - DKK 1,032.00,
            ·     10 shares - DKK 1,136.00,  
            ·     2.783 shares - DKK 1,145.00, 
            ·     934 shares - DKK 1,210.00,  
            ·     500 shares - DKK 1,233.00,  
            ·     225 shares - DKK 1,402.00,  
            ·     372 shares - DKK 1,424.00 and
            ·     3.725 shares - DKK 1,432.00 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                  
--------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                 
--------------------------------------------------------------





____________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel.
+45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1005437
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
