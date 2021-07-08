Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 9 July 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab -------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,620,740 shares (DKK 65,620,740) -------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 47,974 shares (DKK 47,974) -------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,668,714 shares (DKK 65,668,714) -------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 660 shares - DKK 31.75, · 550 shares - DKK 220.40, · 9.487 shares - DKK 337.40, · 125 shares - DKK 466.20, · 1.875 shares - DKK 636.50, · 703 shares - DKK 815.50, · 6.625 shares - DKK 939.50, · 7.128 shares - DKK 962.00, · 12.272 shares - DKK 1,032.00, · 10 shares - DKK 1,136.00, · 2.783 shares - DKK 1,145.00, · 934 shares - DKK 1,210.00, · 500 shares - DKK 1,233.00, · 225 shares - DKK 1,402.00, · 372 shares - DKK 1,424.00 and · 3.725 shares - DKK 1,432.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 -------------------------------------------------------------- ____________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1005437