- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank revises 2021 net profit outlook upwards. Now expects a net profit of more than DKK 12 billion compared to DKK 9-11 billion previously.
- • Danske Bank second quarter net profit will be around DKK 2.8 billion
- • Danske Bank second quarter Total income will be around DKK 10.5 billion
- • Q2 expenses will be around DKK 6.5 billion, including the provision for the Swedish VAT case of DKK 350 million following a ruling by the European Court of Justice
- • Impairment charges for the second quarter of 2021 will be around DKK 0.2 billion
