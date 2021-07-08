Leica Biosystems Enhances Integration of Digital Pathology into the Diagnostic Pathway with DICOM Imaging

VISTA, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems, the global leader in pathology workflow solutions, announced today that its Next Generation Aperio GT 450 DX scanner now supports DICOM imaging.

Working closely in partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS as part of the National Pathology Imaging Co-operative (NPIC) program, Leica Biosystems has developed a DICOM implementation that is designed to meet the need of enterprise healthcare organizations to standardize their medical imaging protocols.

"Standardisation and interoperability are vital for the successful adoption of digital technologies in healthcare," said Dr. Darren Treanor, Consultant Pathologist and Director of NPIC. "For over 30 years DICOM has been the standard in medical imaging, and we are championing its use in digital pathology. In our NPIC program, we see DICOM as the best way to ensure integration of digital pathology into routine practice."

The Aperio GT 450 DX scanner produces DICOM Whole Slide Images (WSI) natively, meeting industry standards to enable compatibility with PACS and tighter integration of digital pathology imaging into the diagnostic pathway.

"This development enables our customers to more easily integrate digital pathology into their existing PACS workflow and drive optimized outcomes for their patients," said Lance Mikus, Director of Product Management for Imaging Solutions at Leica Biosystems."

The DICOM imaging module for Aperio GT 450 DX is now available for customers in selected countries.

The Clinical use claims described in the information supplied have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. FDA or are not available in the United States

National Pathology Imaging Co-operative, NPIC (Project no. 104687) is supported by a £50m investment from the Data to Early Diagnosis and Precision Medicine strand of the government's Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, managed and delivered by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI)

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems (LeicaBiosystems.com) is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions, offering the most comprehensive portfolio from biopsy to diagnosis. With unique expertise, we are dedicated to driving innovations that connect people across radiology, pathology, surgery and oncology. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture. Our easy-to-use and consistently reliable offerings help improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence. The company is headquartered in Germany and operates in over 100 countries.

