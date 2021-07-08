- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen shares fell more than 5% in early trading after Q3 organic growth missed estimates.
- • Revenue for the quarter was in line with consensus and adjusted EBIT actually came a bit above, but traders focuses on the organic growth miss of 4% vs. estimate of 4.3%
- • The organic growth was weak, with a weak volume mix and help from euro pricing, Bank of America said, reiterating an underperform rating on the stock
- • Chr. Hansen faces lower and more volatile growth than in the past, which is inconsistent with a demanding valuation: BofA
