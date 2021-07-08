Lövepac Technology, a well-known manufacturer, announced that its bluetooth headphones brand RÖtt KRÖN will soon launch Bang series products. It is inspired by the horn hats of Vikings in Northern Europe 1300 years ago. It simplifies the complicated production process with innovative modern technology, and is made from polycrystalline zirconium gemstones, a luxury homologous material rarely used in headphones. The polycrystalline structure and nanoscale particles ensure perfect sound quality, extremely skin-friendly and wear-resistant. The long-lasting shine and changing colors have become the daily fashion choice of consumers around the world.

The Bang series' unique detachable earphone chain design is both functional and decorative, breaking the mold and creating a new wave of wireless Bluetooth earphones. In addition, the brand is committed to using all-natural materials and biodegradable plastics in all of its products by 2022, with a focus on sustainability in every detail.

About RÖtt KRÖN

RÖtt KRÖN is the avant-garde headphone brand of Lövepac Sweden. It incorporates Nordic minimalism into the pioneering design concept, evolving into a unique and eye-catching work. Through the innovative colors, unique design and its craftsmanship, it delivers the brand DNA of "born different, transboundary by me", without blindly following the changing trends, discovering the uniqueness and expressing the true self. Embracing multi-culturalism, the brand has achieved a new possibility of wearing technology and art fashion.

